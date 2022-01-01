Buffalo wings in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about A.M. Kitchen Company - - 9545 Amberdale Drive
A.M. Kitchen Company - - 9545 Amberdale Drive
9545 Amberdale Drive, Chesterfield
|Buffalo Wings
|$0.00
More about Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Buffalo Wings (5)
|$11.95
|Buffalo Wings (10)
|$22.95
More about Zorch Pizza
Zorch Pizza
2923 w Cary St., Richmond
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
8 wings tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce served with blue cheese