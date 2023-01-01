Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve bulgogi

88 Street Food - 5905 West Broad Street

5905 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#5 BANH MI Bulgogi Beef$7.95
Bulgogi Fries$8.00
BOWL Bulgogi Beef$13.00
More about 88 Street Food - 5905 West Broad Street
Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Bulgogi Burrito$14.00
Fire grilled bulgogi steak with rice, fried shallots, sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, tortilla chips and Malay salsa.
Beef Bulgogi Tacos$8.50
Two tacos with fire grilled bulgogi steak topped with pico, tomatillo salsa, house Kim Chi and cashews.
** Item cannot be made Gluten Free
More about Wong Gonzalez
Lucky Whale

2028 West Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Beef Bulgogi$15.95
More about Lucky Whale

