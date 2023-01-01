Bulgogi in Richmond
88 Street Food - 5905 West Broad Street
5905 West Broad Street, Richmond
|#5 BANH MI Bulgogi Beef
|$7.95
|Bulgogi Fries
|$8.00
|BOWL Bulgogi Beef
|$13.00
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Beef Bulgogi Burrito
|$14.00
Fire grilled bulgogi steak with rice, fried shallots, sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, tortilla chips and Malay salsa.
|Beef Bulgogi Tacos
|$8.50
Two tacos with fire grilled bulgogi steak topped with pico, tomatillo salsa, house Kim Chi and cashews.
** Item cannot be made Gluten Free