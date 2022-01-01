Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve burritos

Brewers Breakfast Burrito image

 

Brewer’s Cafe

1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brewers Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Bacon, turkey, arugula, portobello mushroom, tomato, egg, pepperjack cheese, wrapped in a tomato basil wrap
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Giant Breakfast Burrito! image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Breakfast Burrito!$11.00
a GIANT burrito, stuffed full of your choice of meat, three scrambled eggs, freshly cut homefries, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, cilantro lime creme fraiche, and RVA hot sauce.
More about Liberty Public House
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila image

TACOS

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

2229 West Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa Burrito$11.95
rice, beans, corn salsa, pickled onions, salsa verde, smothered with queso
Fajita Burrito$11.95
carne asada, rice, beans, peppers, onions, queso fresco, chipotle aioli
Big Kahuna Burrito$10.95
blackened tuna, rice, mango relish, cabbage, radish, cilantro aioli
More about Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
Item pic

 

Instabowl

2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
ADOBO BURRITO$10.00
choice of chicken or pork, cilantro-lime rice, cheddar, black beans, flour tortilla
- comes with chips and salsa
BURRITO BOWL (GFO/VGO)$11.00
choice of shrimp, chicken or pork, grilled vegetables, cilantro-lime rice, lime crema, cotija cheese, salsa, cabbage
- comes with chips and salsa
More about Instabowl
Saison and Saison Market image

 

Saison and Saison Market

23 W Marshall St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Eggs, Potatoes, Smoked Cheddar, Beans, Onions, Red Bell, Crema, Cilantro
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Sofrito Black Beans, Crispy Potatoes, Tomatillo Salsa
More about Saison and Saison Market
El Guapo Burrito image

 

Pepe's

9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Grande$10.50
A large grilled steak or chicken burrito, filled with rice and beans and topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo on the side.
El Guapo Burrito$12.95
Filled with guajillo marinated chicken, roasted poblano peppers, chipotle dressing, cream, corn pico, rice, and black beans. Topped with fresh avocado, corn pica, and cheese.
El Guapo Burrito$12.95
Filled with gualil to marinated chicken, roasted poblano peppers, chipode dressing, cream, corn pico, rice, and black beans. Topped with fresh avocado, corn pica, and cheese.
More about Pepe's
Hatch Local Food Hall image

 

Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester

400 Hull St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carnitas Burrito$13.00
More about Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester
Beef Bulgogi Burrito image

 

Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Bulgogi Burrito$14.00
Fire grilled bulgogi steak with rice, fried shallots, sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, tortilla chips and Malay salsa.
General Wong's Fried Chicken Burrito$14.00
Wok fried glazed chicken with fried shallots, bell peppers, onions and rice. Served with sour cream, tortilla chips and Malay salsa. The definition of Mexinese fusion!
More about Wong Gonzalez
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Burrito$11.95
rice, black beans, corn, poblanos, avocado, pico, pepper jack cheese, cilantro lime cream
More about The Hill Cafe
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$3.75
A hearty breakfast burrito filled as you like it with eggs and your choice of extras. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Afton
Carena's Jamaican Grille image

 

Carena's Jamaican Grille

7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$8.00
More about Carena's Jamaican Grille
Item pic

 

Goatocado Kitchen

1823 W Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$9.25
fiesta potatoes, scrambled eggs, black beans, pepper jack and sharp cheddar cheese blend, pickled red onion, pico, quinoa greens mix, avocado, chipotle aioli all rolled in a pressed tortilla
More about Goatocado Kitchen
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND image

 

Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND

5625 West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BURRITO$9.99
3 Eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, Hash browns, & your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham all wrapped up! Served with your choice of shredded hash browns, Shortys home fries, or grits.
More about Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
Item pic

 

Casa Del Barco

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Burrito$14.00
beer battered mahi, Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema, escabeche
Casa Crunch Burrito$12.00
adobo chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema
Carne Asada Burrito$15.00
citrus herb marinated beef, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, smothered in queso
More about Casa Del Barco
Item pic

 

New Market

330 South 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$3.75
More about New Market
Burrito Pack image

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Cafe Ole World Grill

2 N 6th St, Richmond

Avg 4.1 (213 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Pack$20.00
Includes 2 burritos w/ chips & homemade salsa
Ole Burrito$8.75
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Jalapenos, Pinto Beans, Pico De Gallo, Rice, & Honey Chipotle Sauce
Shytown Burrito$8.75
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, Pico, & Chipotle Aioli
More about Cafe Ole World Grill
Burrito image

 

Kahlos Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Nino Burrito$6.25
Chicken Fajita Burrito Bowl$11.99
Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla filled Rice, Beans, meat/veggie of your choice and pico de Gallo. You can also add cheese, salsa or salad.
More about Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
Item pic

 

Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Burritos$85.00
House-made flour tortillas, smoked prime beef brisket, rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY, ANCHOVY (WORCESTERSHIRE)
Mix 2 Burritos$75.00
House-made flour tortillas, choice of seasonal vegetables, smoked brisket, or grilled chicken. Green rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY
Chicken Burritos$75.00
House-made flour tortillas, grilled Springer Mountain chicken, green rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY
More about Tazza Kitchen
Item pic

 

EFS Estes Express

3901 West Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$3.25
2 Scrambled eggs with choice of meat, cheese, and potatoes, all rolled up in a tortilla.
More about EFS Estes Express
Item pic

 

Casa Del Barco

320 South 12th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Burrito$14.00
beer battered mahi, Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema, escabeche
Casa Crunch Burrito$12.00
adobo chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema
Carne Asada Burrito$15.00
citrus herb marinated beef, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, smothered in queso
More about Casa Del Barco
Item pic

 

Casa Del Barco

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Burrito$14.00
beer battered mahi, Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema, escabeche
Casa Crunch Burrito$12.00
adobo chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema
Carne Asada Burrito$15.00
citrus herb marinated beef, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, smothered in queso
More about Casa Del Barco
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$14.95
scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico, scallions, cheddar, avocado, lime crema, home fries (GFO, VO)
Kid Burrito Bowl$8.00
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Millie's Diner

2603 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean & Cheddar Burrito$10.00
With pico de gallo & cilantro-lime sour cream on a grilled flour tortilla
More about Millie's Diner
Alamo BBQ image

 

Alamo BBQ

2202 Jefferson ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Big Grilled Burritos$9.95
Your choice of BBQ. Filled Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Salsa, Sour Cream, and Cheddar Jack Cheese
TrainWreck Burrito$9.95
Your Choice of BBQ with Mac & Cheese, Cowboy Beans, and Cornbread. Topped with Diced Onions and Jalapeños.
More about Alamo BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Riverside Tavern

5057 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Smoked beef, egg, pickled jalapenos & onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli
More about Riverside Tavern
Claire's Texas Burrito image

 

ValerEats

133 East Belt Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Burrito$8.00
Sausage, Egg and American cheese on flour tortilla. Wrapped in a 10in flour tortilla. Served with side of tots.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Burrito$8.00
Bacon, Egg and American cheese on flour tortilla. Wrapped in a 10in flour tortilla. Served with side of tots.
Claire's Texas Burrito$11.00
Scrambled eggs, American cheese, homemade beans, chorizo, salsa verde, wrapped in a 12in. flour tortilla. Served with side of tots.
More about ValerEats

