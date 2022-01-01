Burritos in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve burritos
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|Brewers Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Bacon, turkey, arugula, portobello mushroom, tomato, egg, pepperjack cheese, wrapped in a tomato basil wrap
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Giant Breakfast Burrito!
|$11.00
a GIANT burrito, stuffed full of your choice of meat, three scrambled eggs, freshly cut homefries, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, cilantro lime creme fraiche, and RVA hot sauce.
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
2229 West Main St, Richmond
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$11.95
rice, beans, corn salsa, pickled onions, salsa verde, smothered with queso
|Fajita Burrito
|$11.95
carne asada, rice, beans, peppers, onions, queso fresco, chipotle aioli
|Big Kahuna Burrito
|$10.95
blackened tuna, rice, mango relish, cabbage, radish, cilantro aioli
Instabowl
2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond
|ADOBO BURRITO
|$10.00
choice of chicken or pork, cilantro-lime rice, cheddar, black beans, flour tortilla
- comes with chips and salsa
|BURRITO BOWL (GFO/VGO)
|$11.00
choice of shrimp, chicken or pork, grilled vegetables, cilantro-lime rice, lime crema, cotija cheese, salsa, cabbage
- comes with chips and salsa
Saison and Saison Market
23 W Marshall St, Richmond
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Eggs, Potatoes, Smoked Cheddar, Beans, Onions, Red Bell, Crema, Cilantro
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
Sofrito Black Beans, Crispy Potatoes, Tomatillo Salsa
Pepe's
9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond
|Burrito Grande
|$10.50
A large grilled steak or chicken burrito, filled with rice and beans and topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo on the side.
|El Guapo Burrito
|$12.95
Filled with guajillo marinated chicken, roasted poblano peppers, chipotle dressing, cream, corn pico, rice, and black beans. Topped with fresh avocado, corn pica, and cheese.
Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester
400 Hull St, Richmond
|Carnitas Burrito
|$13.00
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Beef Bulgogi Burrito
|$14.00
Fire grilled bulgogi steak with rice, fried shallots, sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, tortilla chips and Malay salsa.
|General Wong's Fried Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
Wok fried glazed chicken with fried shallots, bell peppers, onions and rice. Served with sour cream, tortilla chips and Malay salsa. The definition of Mexinese fusion!
The Hill Cafe
2800 E Broad St, Richmond
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
|Burrito
|$11.95
rice, black beans, corn, poblanos, avocado, pico, pepper jack cheese, cilantro lime cream
Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
|Breakfast Burrito
|$3.75
A hearty breakfast burrito filled as you like it with eggs and your choice of extras. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Carena's Jamaican Grille
7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield
|Burrito
|$8.00
Goatocado Kitchen
1823 W Main St, Richmond
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.25
fiesta potatoes, scrambled eggs, black beans, pepper jack and sharp cheddar cheese blend, pickled red onion, pico, quinoa greens mix, avocado, chipotle aioli all rolled in a pressed tortilla
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
5625 West Broad Street, Henrico
|BURRITO
|$9.99
3 Eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, Hash browns, & your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham all wrapped up! Served with your choice of shredded hash browns, Shortys home fries, or grits.
Casa Del Barco
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Baja Fish Burrito
|$14.00
beer battered mahi, Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema, escabeche
|Casa Crunch Burrito
|$12.00
adobo chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.00
citrus herb marinated beef, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, smothered in queso
Cafe Ole World Grill
2 N 6th St, Richmond
|Burrito Pack
|$20.00
Includes 2 burritos w/ chips & homemade salsa
|Ole Burrito
|$8.75
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Jalapenos, Pinto Beans, Pico De Gallo, Rice, & Honey Chipotle Sauce
|Shytown Burrito
|$8.75
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, Pico, & Chipotle Aioli
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
718 N 23rd St, Richmond
|Nino Burrito
|$6.25
|Chicken Fajita Burrito Bowl
|$11.99
|Burrito
|$12.00
Flour tortilla filled Rice, Beans, meat/veggie of your choice and pico de Gallo. You can also add cheese, salsa or salad.
Tazza Kitchen
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Smoked Brisket Burritos
|$85.00
House-made flour tortillas, smoked prime beef brisket, rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY, ANCHOVY (WORCESTERSHIRE)
|Mix 2 Burritos
|$75.00
House-made flour tortillas, choice of seasonal vegetables, smoked brisket, or grilled chicken. Green rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY
|Chicken Burritos
|$75.00
House-made flour tortillas, grilled Springer Mountain chicken, green rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY
EFS Estes Express
3901 West Broad St, Richmond
|Breakfast Burrito
|$3.25
2 Scrambled eggs with choice of meat, cheese, and potatoes, all rolled up in a tortilla.
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico, scallions, cheddar, avocado, lime crema, home fries (GFO, VO)
|Kid Burrito Bowl
|$8.00
Millie's Diner
2603 East Main St, Richmond
|Black Bean & Cheddar Burrito
|$10.00
With pico de gallo & cilantro-lime sour cream on a grilled flour tortilla
Alamo BBQ
2202 Jefferson ave, Richmond
|Big Grilled Burritos
|$9.95
Your choice of BBQ. Filled Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Salsa, Sour Cream, and Cheddar Jack Cheese
|TrainWreck Burrito
|$9.95
Your Choice of BBQ with Mac & Cheese, Cowboy Beans, and Cornbread. Topped with Diced Onions and Jalapeños.
Riverside Tavern
5057 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Smoked beef, egg, pickled jalapenos & onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli
ValerEats
133 East Belt Boulevard, Richmond
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Burrito
|$8.00
Sausage, Egg and American cheese on flour tortilla. Wrapped in a 10in flour tortilla. Served with side of tots.
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Burrito
|$8.00
Bacon, Egg and American cheese on flour tortilla. Wrapped in a 10in flour tortilla. Served with side of tots.
|Claire's Texas Burrito
|$11.00
Scrambled eggs, American cheese, homemade beans, chorizo, salsa verde, wrapped in a 12in. flour tortilla. Served with side of tots.