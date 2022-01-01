Cake in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve cake
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.95
arugula, house tartar sauce, brioche bun
|Crab Cake App
|$14.95
house tartar sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Jamaican Rum Cake
|$3.50
|Chocolate Cake
|$3.00
|Carrot Cake
|$3.50
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.50
house crab cake with roasted red pepper aioli, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun
|Lemon Blueberry Cake
|$5.50
Capital Burgers and Dogs
814 N Robinson St, Richmond
|Funnel Cake
|$6.00
PIZZA
PBR Cary St
2553 W Cary Street, Richmond
|Nightingale Birthday Cake Ice Cream Sandwhich
|$7.00
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Sugar Shack - Lombardy
1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND
|Chocolate Overload Cake
|$2.89
Chocolate Cake Donut, Chocolate Icing, Chocolate Candy Topping
|Chocolate Cake
|$1.89
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$11.95
|Crab Cakes
|$33.95
sweet potatoes, corn salad, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onion
Crab Tales Robious
11581 Robious Rd, Richmond
|Crab Cakes
|$32.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
|Molten Lava Cake
|$9.00
SEAFOOD
Island Shrimp Co.
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$7.00
caramelized pineapple, buttery vanilla pound cake, Gelati Celesti coconut ice cream, rum sauce, whipped cream
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Crab Cake App
|$18.95
cheddar, bacon, tomato, capers and lobster cream sauce
1800 Brewhouse
1800 East Main Street, Richmond
|Raspberry Donut Cheese Cake
|$8.00
One slide of our Raspberry-infused Cheesecake, Topped with Raspberry filling, Crumbled Donuts, Powdered Sugar, and Whipped Cream.
Coco + Hazel
2733 McRae Road, Richmond
|Cake Shake
|$15.00
Birthday Cake Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Rainbow Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup, topped with a Slice of Confetti Cake.
All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups.
*If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*
|Confetti Cake
|$5.95
Grilled Meats & Treats
Richmond, Virginia, Richmond
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$12.00
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$6.00
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield
|Basil cake
|$10.00
Anise Cream, Salted Caramel
SANDWICHES
New York Deli
2920 W Cary St, Richmond
|Shyndigz Spotted Cow Cake
|$6.00
3 layers of rich chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting.
|Fresh Fruit Vanilla Cake
|$7.50
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
Hand-formed large crab cake with lettuce, tomato, and spicy old bay mayo on a brioche bun
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Belmont Pizzeria
602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond
|Cheese Cake
|$5.00
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Southern Kitchen - RVA
541 N 2nd St, Richmond
|Salmon Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
Fresh wild caught home made salmon cakes served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes and topped with our homemade chipotle aioli.
|Salmon Cake Dinner
|$26.00
Two fresh wild caught handmade salmon cakes.
The Hill Cafe
2800 E Broad St, Richmond
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
|Salmon Cakes
|$20.95
|Add A Crab Cake
|$12.95
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Jamaica House Restaurant
416 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Carrot Cake
|$4.00
|Homemade Rum Pound Cake
|$5.00
|Coconut Cloud Cake
|$4.00
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Lemon # Cake
|$6.50
|Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cake
|$6.50
Carena's Jamaican Grille
7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
|Homemade Rum Pound Cake
|$5.00
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Tres Letche Cake
|$7.78
|Brown Butter Apple Cake
|$7.78
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
5625 West Broad Street, Henrico
|FULL CAKES
|$7.95
|FULL BLUEBERRY CAKES
|$8.95
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|MOM'S CAKE - PISTACIO CREAM
|$7.00
|MOM'S CAKE - GF CARROT CAKE & NUTS
|$7.00
|MOM'S CAKE - HERSHEYS BAR & PECANS
|$7.00
Sugar Shack
1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield
|Blueberry Cake
|$1.89
|Chocolate Overload Cake
|$2.49
|Old Fashion Sour Cream Cake
|$1.89
FRENCH FRIES
Kabana Rooftop
700 East Main Street, Richmond
|Crab Cake & Fries
|$16.00
M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar
1400 Semmes Avenue, Richmond
|Carrot Cake
|$7.25
|Pineapple Coconut Cake
|$6.25
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.25
