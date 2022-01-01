Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve cake

The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.95
arugula, house tartar sauce, brioche bun
Crab Cake App$14.95
house tartar sauce
More about The Hard Shell
Irie Ting image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Irie Ting

100 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2025 reviews)
Takeout
Jamaican Rum Cake$3.50
Chocolate Cake$3.00
Carrot Cake$3.50
More about Irie Ting
Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.50
house crab cake with roasted red pepper aioli, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun
Lemon Blueberry Cake$5.50
More about Liberty Public House
Capital Burgers and Dogs image

 

Capital Burgers and Dogs

814 N Robinson St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Funnel Cake$6.00
More about Capital Burgers and Dogs
Pizza & Beer of Richmond image

PIZZA

PBR Cary St

2553 W Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (2600 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nightingale Birthday Cake Ice Cream Sandwhich$7.00
More about PBR Cary St
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Sugar Shack - Lombardy

1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND

Avg 4.5 (1371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Overload Cake$2.89
Chocolate Cake Donut, Chocolate Icing, Chocolate Candy Topping
Chocolate Cake$1.89
More about Sugar Shack - Lombardy
East Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East Coast Provisions

3411 West Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1474 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$11.95
Crab Cakes$33.95
sweet potatoes, corn salad, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onion
More about East Coast Provisions
Max's on Broad image

 

Max's on Broad

305 Brook Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3886 reviews)
Takeout
French Apple Cake$8.00
More about Max's on Broad
Crab Tales Robious image

 

Crab Tales Robious

11581 Robious Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$32.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Molten Lava Cake$9.00
More about Crab Tales Robious
Item pic

 

The Greek Taverna

1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about The Greek Taverna
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Island Shrimp Co.

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

Avg 3.9 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$7.00
caramelized pineapple, buttery vanilla pound cake, Gelati Celesti coconut ice cream, rum sauce, whipped cream
More about Island Shrimp Co.
Item pic

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake App$18.95
cheddar, bacon, tomato, capers and lobster cream sauce
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Item pic

 

1800 Brewhouse

1800 East Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raspberry Donut Cheese Cake$8.00
One slide of our Raspberry-infused Cheesecake, Topped with Raspberry filling, Crumbled Donuts, Powdered Sugar, and Whipped Cream.
More about 1800 Brewhouse
Cake Shake image

 

Coco + Hazel

2733 McRae Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake Shake$15.00
Birthday Cake Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Rainbow Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup, topped with a Slice of Confetti Cake.
All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups.
*If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*
Confetti Cake$5.95
More about Coco + Hazel
Grilled Meats & Treats image

 

Grilled Meats & Treats

Richmond, Virginia, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$12.00
This is a note
Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
More about Grilled Meats & Treats
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen image

 

Midlothian Chef's Kitchen

11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Basil cake$10.00
Anise Cream, Salted Caramel
More about Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES

New York Deli

2920 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Shyndigz Spotted Cow Cake$6.00
3 layers of rich chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting.
Fresh Fruit Vanilla Cake$7.50
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Hand-formed large crab cake with lettuce, tomato, and spicy old bay mayo on a brioche bun
More about New York Deli
Belmont Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Belmont Pizzeria

602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (81 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Cake$5.00
Carrot Cake$5.00
Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Belmont Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Southern Kitchen - RVA

541 N 2nd St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Cake Sandwich$18.00
Fresh wild caught home made salmon cakes served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes and topped with our homemade chipotle aioli.
Salmon Cake Dinner$26.00
Two fresh wild caught handmade salmon cakes.
More about Southern Kitchen - RVA
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.95
Salmon Cakes$20.95
Add A Crab Cake$12.95
More about The Hill Cafe
Jamaica House Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Jamaica House Restaurant

416 West Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.00
Homemade Rum Pound Cake$5.00
Coconut Cloud Cake$4.00
More about Jamaica House Restaurant
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon # Cake$6.50
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cake$6.50
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
Carena's Jamaican Grille image

 

Carena's Jamaican Grille

7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.00
Homemade Rum Pound Cake$5.00
Carrot Cake$5.00
More about Carena's Jamaican Grille
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant image

 

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tres Letche Cake$7.78
Brown Butter Apple Cake$7.78
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND image

 

Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND

5625 West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FULL CAKES$7.95
FULL BLUEBERRY CAKES$8.95
More about Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
Toast New American Gastropub image

 

Toast New American Gastropub

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MOM'S CAKE - PISTACIO CREAM$7.00
MOM'S CAKE - GF CARROT CAKE & NUTS$7.00
MOM'S CAKE - HERSHEYS BAR & PECANS$7.00
More about Toast New American Gastropub
Item pic

 

Sugar Shack

1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Cake$1.89
Chocolate Overload Cake$2.49
Old Fashion Sour Cream Cake$1.89
More about Sugar Shack
Kabana Rooftop image

FRENCH FRIES

Kabana Rooftop

700 East Main Street, Richmond

Avg 3 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake & Fries$16.00
More about Kabana Rooftop
M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar image

 

M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar

1400 Semmes Avenue, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$7.25
Pineapple Coconut Cake$6.25
Chocolate Cake$6.25
More about M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar
Frank's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Frank's Ristorante Italiano

3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nightingale Birthday Cake$6.00
Lemonberry Marscapone Cake$6.00
Rum Cake$6.00
More about Frank's Ristorante Italiano

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Chocolate Cake

Pastries

Chicken Sandwiches

Garlic Bread

Pepperoni Pizza

Fried Ice Cream

Chicken Pizza

Al Pastor Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston