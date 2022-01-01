Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve cappuccino

Item pic

 

Di Gennaro Bakery

9550 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 117, Bon Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino
More about Di Gennaro Bakery
Brewer’s Cafe image

 

Brewer’s Cafe

1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino 6oz$3.25
Shot of espresso, 6oz of steamed milk and a dollip of foam!
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Sugar Shack & Luther Burger image

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Sugar Shack - Lombardy

1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND

Avg 4.5 (1371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino
More about Sugar Shack - Lombardy
Coco + Hazel image

 

Coco + Hazel

2733 McRae Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.50
Espresso with Steamed Milk and more Foamed Milk than a Latte.
12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso.
16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.
More about Coco + Hazel
Item pic

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Farmhouse Cappuccino$4.05
Our Farmhouse recipe wants 1/3 of espresso shots, 1/3 of milk and 1/3 of foam.
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
Urban Hang Suite image

PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Hang Suite

304 E. Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.25
Espresso, steamed milk, and thick layer of milk foam
More about Urban Hang Suite
Perk! image

 

Perk!

2620 Buford rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.65
Espresso with a dry, lighter milk foam. 8oz only!
More about Perk!

