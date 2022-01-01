Cappuccino in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve cappuccino
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|Cappuccino 6oz
|$3.25
Shot of espresso, 6oz of steamed milk and a dollip of foam!
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Sugar Shack - Lombardy
1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND
|Cappuccino
Coco + Hazel
2733 McRae Road, Richmond
|Cappuccino
|$3.50
Espresso with Steamed Milk and more Foamed Milk than a Latte.
12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso.
16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Farmhouse Cappuccino
|$4.05
Our Farmhouse recipe wants 1/3 of espresso shots, 1/3 of milk and 1/3 of foam.
PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Hang Suite
304 E. Broad St, Richmond
|Cappuccino
|$3.25
Espresso, steamed milk, and thick layer of milk foam