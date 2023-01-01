Carne asada tacos in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
2229 West Main St, Richmond
|Carne Asada Tacos (3)
|$14.85
grilled peppers & onions, queso fresco, chipotle aioli
Pepe's
9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond
|Lunch Tacos De Carne Asada
|$9.50
Two soft corn tortillas filled with grilled steak, served with tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo and beans.
The Park RVA
1407 Cummings Drive, Richmond
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$12.00
Mesquite Grilled Virgini beef with onion, cilantro and lime crema