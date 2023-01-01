Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila image

TACOS

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

2229 West Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos (3)$14.85
grilled peppers & onions, queso fresco, chipotle aioli
More about Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
Pepe's image

 

Pepe's

9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lunch Tacos De Carne Asada$9.50
Two soft corn tortillas filled with grilled steak, served with tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo and beans.
More about Pepe's
Consumer pic

 

The Park RVA

1407 Cummings Drive, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos$12.00
Mesquite Grilled Virgini beef with onion, cilantro and lime crema
More about The Park RVA
Consumer pic

 

Kahlo’s Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$3.65
More about Kahlo’s Taqueria & Bar

