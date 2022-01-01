Carrot cake in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve carrot cake
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Carrot Cake
|$3.50
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Belmont Pizzeria
602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Jamaica House Restaurant
416 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Carrot Cake
|$4.00
Carena's Jamaican Grille
7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|MOM'S CAKE - GF CARROT CAKE & NUTS
|$7.00
M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar
1400 Semmes Avenue, Richmond
|Carrot Cake
|$7.25