Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve chai lattes

Brewer’s Cafe image

 

Brewer’s Cafe

1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dirty Bourbon Chai Latte$11.00
Shot of bourbon, hot chai tea, cinnamon, vanilla syrup, splash of cream
Iced Chai Latte$3.95
Chai tea, vanilla syrup, cinnamon, splash of half and half, and ice!
Chai Tea Latte$3.45
Steeped tea, vanilla syrup, cinnamon, hot water.
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Sugar Shack & Luther Burger image

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Sugar Shack - Lombardy

1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND

Avg 4.5 (1371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$3.79
More about Sugar Shack - Lombardy
Coco + Hazel image

 

Coco + Hazel

2733 McRae Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$3.75
Chai Blend with Milk.
Dirty Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Chai Blend with Milk and Two Shots of Espresso.
More about Coco + Hazel
Sugar Shack, Luther Burger & Green Ghost image

 

Sugar Shack

1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$3.79
Does not contain espresso
Chai Latte$3.79
More about Sugar Shack
Sen Organic Small Plate image

TAPAS

Sen Organic Small Plate

2901 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 5 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Dirty Chai Latte$9.00
More about Sen Organic Small Plate
Item pic

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Dirty Chai Latte$6.55
Chai Tea Latte$5.10
Our Chai tea is made with 2/3 Chai Tea and 1/3 steamed milk.
Dirty Chai Tea Latte$6.00
Try our Dirty Chai Tea Latte prepared with espresso, Chai tea and steamed milk!
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
Urban Hang Suite image

PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Hang Suite

304 E. Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$3.50
Iced Chai Latte$4.00
More about Urban Hang Suite
Perk! image

 

Perk!

2620 Buford rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte$3.95
Oregon Chai concentrate and milk served over ice!
Chai Latte$3.65
Oregon Chai concentrate served with steamed milk!
More about Perk!

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pudding

Chicken Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Rolls

Garlic Knots

Chicken Wraps

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston