Chai lattes in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chai lattes
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|Dirty Bourbon Chai Latte
|$11.00
Shot of bourbon, hot chai tea, cinnamon, vanilla syrup, splash of cream
|Iced Chai Latte
|$3.95
Chai tea, vanilla syrup, cinnamon, splash of half and half, and ice!
|Chai Tea Latte
|$3.45
Steeped tea, vanilla syrup, cinnamon, hot water.
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Sugar Shack - Lombardy
1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND
|Chai Latte
|$3.79
Coco + Hazel
2733 McRae Road, Richmond
|Chai Tea Latte
|$3.75
Chai Blend with Milk.
|Dirty Chai Tea Latte
|$4.25
Chai Blend with Milk and Two Shots of Espresso.
Sugar Shack
1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield
|Chai Latte
|$3.79
Does not contain espresso
|Chai Latte
|$3.79
TAPAS
Sen Organic Small Plate
2901 W Cary St, Richmond
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$9.00
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Iced Dirty Chai Latte
|$6.55
|Chai Tea Latte
|$5.10
Our Chai tea is made with 2/3 Chai Tea and 1/3 steamed milk.
|Dirty Chai Tea Latte
|$6.00
Try our Dirty Chai Tea Latte prepared with espresso, Chai tea and steamed milk!
PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Hang Suite
304 E. Broad St, Richmond
|Chai Latte
|$3.50
|Iced Chai Latte
|$4.00