Cheese fries in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve cheese fries
A.M. Kitchen Company -
9545 Amberdale Drive, Chesterfield
|Fried Cheese Grits
|$8.99
Southern cheese grits breaded then deep fried with our Carolina Gumbo served a top
Capital Burgers and Dogs
814 N Robinson St, Richmond
|Slider w/ American Cheddar Cheese & side fries
|$6.00
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.00
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$9.00
Instabowl
2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond
|FRIED CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
|$14.00
orecchiette pasta, smoked gouda, cheddar, monterey jack
FUSION HIBACHI
501 South 5th Street, Richmond
|SMALL CHEESE FRIES
|$4.00
SMALL ORDER OF FRIES TOPPED WITH HOUSE CHEESE SAUCE
|LARGE CHEESE FRIES
|$6.00
LARGE ORDER OF FRIES TOPPED WITH HOUSE CHEESE SAUCE
SANDWICHES
New York Deli
2920 W Cary St, Richmond
|Loaded Cheese Fry
|$11.00
A large serving of Richmond's favorite French fries, topped with mixed cheese, jalapeños, bacon, and Green onions. Served with ketchup and Ranch
CHICKEN
Hot Chick
7 N. 17th St, Richmond
|Fried Pimento Cheese
|$8.00
Served with spicy honey drizzle.
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Fried Goat Cheese & Mixed Berry
|$15.98
|1/2 Fried Goat Cheese & Mixed Berry
|$10.98
|1/2 Fried Goat Cheese & Mixed Berry
|$9.98
Tiffany's Food Truck
2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond
|Cheese fries
|$4.50
Crispy fries topped with nacho cheese!
Southbound
3036 stony point road, richmond
|Fried Cheese
|$12.00
Panko fried Gruyère, mortadella, arugula, bacon jam
Four Brothers Bistro & Grill
711 N Lombardy St A, Richmond
|Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries
Fresh Cut Fries | Cheese Whiz | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Ranch
|Cheese Fries
Fresh Cut Fries | Cheese Whiz
|Bacon Cheese Fries
Fresh Cut Fries | Cheese Whiz | Hickory Smoked Bacon