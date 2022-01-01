Cheese pizza in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Bar Solita
PIZZA • TAPAS
Bar Solita
123 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
tomato sauce base + mozzarella
More about Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond,
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$7.00
kids menu is meant for children under 12.
otherwise, a $4 upcharge will be added.
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
More about Zorch Pizza
Zorch Pizza
2923 w Cary St., Richmond
|Cheese (whole pizza)
|$21.75
whole-milk mozzarella, parmesan, romano, red sauce
|Vegan Cheese (whole pizza)
|$25.00
vegan cheese, red sauce
|Almost Like a Pizza Pie (Cheese) (Whole Pizza)
|$22.00
Sweet red sauce, pastry like crust, mozz, parm romano
More about Belmont Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Belmont Pizzeria
602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond
|Bambinos Cheese Pizza
|$3.50
More about Pizza Bones
Pizza Bones
2314 Jefferson Avenue, Richmond
|Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Make it a pepperoni and/or add other toppings!
All pizzas are 14", medium sized.
More about Carena's Jamaican Grille
Carena's Jamaican Grille
7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$5.00