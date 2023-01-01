Cheesesteak subs in Richmond
The Greek Taverna - 1903 Staples Mill Rd
1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End
|Cheesesteak Sub
|$11.50
8" Sub with Grilled onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo. Served with Fries
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Philly Cheesesteak Sub
|$14.95
provolone, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onion and mayo
Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester
400 Hull St, Richmond
|Caprese Cheesesteak Wrap
|$15.00
Our classic ribeye cheesesteak, plus roasted tomatoes, garlic, herbs and pesto mayo, plus both American cheese and mozzarella pearls! It’s a caprese salad cheesesteak mashup!