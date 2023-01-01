Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesesteak subs in Richmond

Richmond restaurants that serve cheesesteak subs

The Greek Taverna image

 

The Greek Taverna - 1903 Staples Mill Rd

1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesesteak Sub$11.50
8" Sub with Grilled onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo. Served with Fries
More about The Greek Taverna - 1903 Staples Mill Rd
101 Crafthouse image

 

101 Crafthouse

12646 Stone Village Way, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesesteak wrap$14.00
More about 101 Crafthouse
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak Sub$14.95
provolone, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onion and mayo
More about Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
Item pic

 

Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester

400 Hull St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caprese Cheesesteak Wrap$15.00
Our classic ribeye cheesesteak, plus roasted tomatoes, garlic, herbs and pesto mayo, plus both American cheese and mozzarella pearls! It’s a caprese salad cheesesteak mashup!
More about Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester

