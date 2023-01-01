Chef salad in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chef salad
The Greek Taverna - 1903 Staples Mill Rd
1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End
|The Chef Salad
|$14.00
Oven Roasted Turkey, Ham and Swiss Cheese over Mix Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and Hard Boiled Egg with your choice of dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
1600 W Cary St, Richmond
|Hop Chef Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, roasted corn, banana peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber, ham, grilled chicken, bacon, shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Ranch dressing.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Belmont Pizzeria
602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond
|Lg. Chef Salad
|$9.00
|Sm. Chef Salad
|$7.00
New Market - Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
|Chef's Salad
|$3.75
This hearty salad hits all the right spots: mixed greens, turkey, ham, cheddar, egg, cucumber, tomato, and of course your favorite dressing.
New Market - Building 1
330 South 4th St, Richmond
|Chef's Salad
|$3.75
This hearty salad hits all the right spots: mixed greens, turkey, ham, cheddar, egg, cucumber, tomato, and your choice of dressing.
Four Brothers Bistro & Grill - 711 N Lombardy St A
711 N Lombardy St A, Richmond
|Chef Salad
|$10.99
Lettuce | Tomatoes | Onions | Carrots | Red Cabbage | Cucumbers | Green Peppers | Hard Boiled Egg | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Ham | Turkey | Cheddar Cheese