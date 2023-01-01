Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

The Greek Taverna - 1903 Staples Mill Rd

1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Chef Salad$14.00
Oven Roasted Turkey, Ham and Swiss Cheese over Mix Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and Hard Boiled Egg with your choice of dressing
More about The Greek Taverna - 1903 Staples Mill Rd
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer

1600 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Hop Chef Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, roasted corn, banana peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber, ham, grilled chicken, bacon, shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Ranch dressing.
More about The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
Belmont Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Belmont Pizzeria

602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (81 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lg. Chef Salad$9.00
Sm. Chef Salad$7.00
More about Belmont Pizzeria
Item pic

 

New Market - Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Salad$3.75
This hearty salad hits all the right spots: mixed greens, turkey, ham, cheddar, egg, cucumber, tomato, and of course your favorite dressing.
More about New Market - Afton
Chef's Salad image

 

New Market - Building 1

330 South 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Salad$3.75
This hearty salad hits all the right spots: mixed greens, turkey, ham, cheddar, egg, cucumber, tomato, and your choice of dressing.
More about New Market - Building 1
PIE 314 image

 

PIE 314

423 N 18th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$10.00
More about PIE 314
Item pic

 

Four Brothers Bistro & Grill - 711 N Lombardy St A

711 N Lombardy St A, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.99
Lettuce | Tomatoes | Onions | Carrots | Red Cabbage | Cucumbers | Green Peppers | Hard Boiled Egg | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Ham | Turkey | Cheddar Cheese
More about Four Brothers Bistro & Grill - 711 N Lombardy St A

