Chicken cheesesteaks in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks
Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester
400 Hull St, Richmond
|Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Chicken, fried onions, Frank’s Red Hot and american cheese all chopped up on a toasted sub roll, topped with romaine and our homemade ranch.
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Chicken, fried onions, american cheese, all chopped up on a toasted sub roll.
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Chicken, fried onions, american cheese, all chopped up on a toasted sub roll.
Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria
3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond
|Chicken Cheese Steak Everything
|$8.00
A.M. Kitchen Company- VCU - 815 West Cary Street
815 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$9.99
Looking for a classic chicken sandwich? This is it! Thinly sliced chicken with melted provolone, cheddar cheese sauce & griddled onions on a toasted hoagie roll.
|Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$10.49
Medium Spicy Buffalo vibes, but make it cheesy! Thinly sliced chicken with melted provolone, cheddar cheese sauce & griddled onions, doused with spicy buffalo sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.