Chicken fried rice in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
More about FUSION HIBACHI
FUSION HIBACHI
501 South 5th Street, Richmond
|CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$12.00
TRADITIONAL CHICKEN FRIED RICE, GARNISHED WITH PEAS & CARROTS. SEASONED WITH SOY SAUCE & HOUSE SEASONING. SERVED WITH SPRING ROLL, SOY SAUCE & YUM YUM SAUCE
More about PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia
NOODLES
PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia
1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond
|47. Chicken Fried Rice / Com Chien Ga
|$12.45
|Fried Quail with rice Noodle (Dry) and chicken broth on the side(Kho)
|$1.50
More about Afton
Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
|Sweet & Sour Chicken, Fried Rice, Sesame Green Beans, Spring Roll
|$6.25
More about New Market
New Market
330 South 4th St, Richmond
|Sweet & Sour Chicken | Vegetable Fried Rice | Sesame Green Beans | Spring Roll
|$6.25