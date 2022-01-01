Chicken fried steaks in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street
200 E. Main Street, Richmond
|Extra Meat (Steak or Chicken)
|$3.00
**FUSION HIBACHI** - PPD LABORATORIES
2240 Dabney Road, Richmond
|Steak, Chicken & Shrimp Combo
|$20.00
Hibachi Chicken, Steak & Shrimp Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll,, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce
|Steak & Chicken
|$14.00
Hibachi Steak & Chicken Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll,, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce
Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria
3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond
|Chicken Cheese Steak Everything
|$8.00