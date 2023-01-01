Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken lettuce wraps in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps

Item pic

 

Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester

400 Hull St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Laap (Chicken lettuce wraps)$0.00
Minced Chicken w/ lime, fish sauce, cilantro, mint, kreung paste in a lettuce wrap!
More about Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester
Tiffany's Food Truck image

 

Tiffany's Food Truck - Various locations

2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Lettuce Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomato and ranch wrapped in romaine lettuce! Gluten-free option, please write in the comments if you are gluten-free so we will not put onto out flat top grill.
More about Tiffany's Food Truck - Various locations

