Chicken nuggets in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
More about Liberty Public House
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Chicken Nuggets
|$5.00
turns out the tenders are too spicy - so we've got nuggets now! 5 nuggets & choice of side for our next generation!
More about Island Shrimp Co.
SEAFOOD
Island Shrimp Co.
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Kids Chicken Nuggets
|$7.00
Served with french fries.
More about The Pitts BBQ Food Truck
The Pitts BBQ Food Truck
Richmond, Richmond
|Vegan Chicken Nuggets
|$12.00
Vegan (plant based) chicken nuggs with your choice of one side.
More about Grilled Meats & Treats
Grilled Meats & Treats
Richmond, Virginia, Richmond
|Chicken Nuggets w/ fries
|$12.00
More about Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield
|Fried Chicken Morel Nugget
|$28.00
Sauteed Morels, Local Asparagus, Frank's Sauce