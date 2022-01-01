Chicken nuggets in Richmond

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Nuggets$5.00
turns out the tenders are too spicy - so we've got nuggets now! 5 nuggets & choice of side for our next generation!
More about Liberty Public House
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Island Shrimp Co.

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

Avg 3.9 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Nuggets$7.00
Served with french fries.
More about Island Shrimp Co.
Item pic

 

The Pitts BBQ Food Truck

Richmond, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Chicken Nuggets$12.00
Vegan (plant based) chicken nuggs with your choice of one side.
More about The Pitts BBQ Food Truck
Grilled Meats & Treats image

 

Grilled Meats & Treats

Richmond, Virginia, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Nuggets w/ fries$12.00
More about Grilled Meats & Treats
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen image

 

Midlothian Chef's Kitchen

11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Morel Nugget$28.00
Sauteed Morels, Local Asparagus, Frank's Sauce
More about Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
Pig and Brew image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pig and Brew

1313 Hull street, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Nugget$6.00
More about Pig and Brew

