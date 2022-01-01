Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Parterre image

FRENCH FRIES

Parterre

100 East Franklin St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Pasta$22.00
Airline Chicken Breast, Pappardelle, Kale Pesto, Confit Shallots, Spinach, Peas, Parmesan, & Parsley
More about Parterre
Item pic

 

Capital Ale House - Midlothian

13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shrimp & Andouille Pasta$24.50
Chicken, andouille sausage, jumbo shrimp, creamy Creole alfredo, fresh baby spinach, cavatappi pasta.
More about Capital Ale House - Midlothian
PIE 314 image

 

PIE 314

423 N 18th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta$15.99
More about PIE 314

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Chips And Salsa

Cake

French Toast

Carne Asada Burritos

Cinnamon Rolls

Taquitos

Pudding

Falafel Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (108 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (689 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1744 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston