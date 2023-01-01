Chicken pot pies in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
More about The Savory Grain
The Savory Grain
2043 W Broad St, Richmond
|Savory Chicken Pot Pie Family Meal 3/8, 3/22
|$50.00
Feeds 5-7. Served with large house salad and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$21.95
More about Capital Ale House - Midlothian
Capital Ale House - Midlothian
13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian
|Chicken Pot Pie Rolls
|$8.00
Two rolls served with pot pie gravy.