Chicken pot pies in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

The Savory Grain

2043 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Savory Chicken Pot Pie Family Meal 3/8, 3/22$50.00
Feeds 5-7. Served with large house salad and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about The Savory Grain
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$21.95
More about Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
Capital Ale House image

 

Capital Ale House - Midlothian

13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie Rolls$8.00
Two rolls served with pot pie gravy.
More about Capital Ale House - Midlothian
Capital Ale House image

 

Capital Ale House - Richmond

623 E Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pot Pie Rolls$8.00
Two rolls served with pot pie gravy.
More about Capital Ale House - Richmond

