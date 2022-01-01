Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Item pic

 

Beijing on Grove

5710 Grove Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Rolls$8.00
Chinese 5 Spiced chicken wrapped with lightly crisped tofu skin, topped with green apple sweet chili sauce and sriracha.
*Contains Soybean & Wheat
Daily Menu Restaurant image

 

Daily Menu Restaurant

1706 e.main street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
JERK CHICKEN EGG ROLL$7.00
1 ROLL-JERK CHICKEN/CABBAGE/RED BEANS
Sally Bell's Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Sally Bell's Kitchen

2337 W Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (447 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad (Roll)$5.99
Item pic

PIZZA

PBR Cary St

2553 W Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (2600 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll$10.00
Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Green Onion, Rolled in an Egg Roll Wrap and Fried
Belmont Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Belmont Pizzeria

602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (81 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Roll$11.00
Afton image

 

Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet & Sour Chicken, Fried Rice, Sesame Green Beans, Spring Roll$6.25
New Market image

 

New Market

330 South 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet & Sour Chicken | Vegetable Fried Rice | Sesame Green Beans | Spring Roll$6.25
LUCKY WHALE image

 

LUCKY WHALE

2028 West Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef Wong's Chicken Combo (With Cali Roll 4 pc, Spring roll 1 pc)$10.85
Item pic

 

Fat Dragon

1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Rolls$9.00
Five-spice chicken rolls wrapped with lightly crisped tofu skin, topped with green apple, sweet chili sauce and sriracha.
