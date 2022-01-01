Chicken rolls in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Beijing on Grove
5710 Grove Ave, Richmond
|Crispy Chicken Rolls
|$8.00
Chinese 5 Spiced chicken wrapped with lightly crisped tofu skin, topped with green apple sweet chili sauce and sriracha.
*Contains Soybean & Wheat
Daily Menu Restaurant
1706 e.main street, Richmond
|JERK CHICKEN EGG ROLL
|$7.00
1 ROLL-JERK CHICKEN/CABBAGE/RED BEANS
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Sally Bell's Kitchen
2337 W Broad St, Richmond
|Chicken Salad (Roll)
|$5.99
PIZZA
PBR Cary St
2553 W Cary Street, Richmond
|Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll
|$10.00
Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Green Onion, Rolled in an Egg Roll Wrap and Fried
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Belmont Pizzeria
602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond
|Grilled Chicken Roll
|$11.00
Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
|Sweet & Sour Chicken, Fried Rice, Sesame Green Beans, Spring Roll
|$6.25
New Market
330 South 4th St, Richmond
|Sweet & Sour Chicken | Vegetable Fried Rice | Sesame Green Beans | Spring Roll
|$6.25
LUCKY WHALE
2028 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Chef Wong's Chicken Combo (With Cali Roll 4 pc, Spring roll 1 pc)
|$10.85