Chicken salad in Richmond
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|Chicken Salad
|$8.25
Tomatoes, arugula, craisins, sriracha mayo, on your choice of croissant, sourdough bread, or a spinach wrap. Ask for Vegan Chicken salad!
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|SW Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.00
country fried chicken breast, house made pico de gallo, cheddar,
black beans, fresh avocado & green onion on mixed greens
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Sally Bell's Kitchen
2337 W Broad St, Richmond
|Scoop of Chicken Salad
|$4.99
|Chicken Salad (Pound)
|$10.99
|Chicken Salad Scoop Box Lunch
|$10.99
PIZZA • TAPAS
Bar Solita
123 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Chicken Spinach Salad
|$12.00
pulled chicken, bacon, roasted red pepper, roasted red onion, roasted chickpeas, feta + apple cider vinaigrette
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Tarragon Chicken Salad (Full)
|$14.95
fruit, golden raisins, craisins, candied nuts, cucumber and mixed greens. tossed with raspberry vinaigrette.
|Tarragon Chicken Salad (Half)
|$10.95
fruit, golden raisins, craisins, candied nuts, cucumber and mixed greens. tossed with raspberry vinaigrette.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
1600 W Cary St, Richmond
|Grilled Chicken & Arugula Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken over baby arugula, grapes, walnuts, shaved Parmesan, red onion, and grape tomatoes. Served with Red Wine Vinaigrette.
NOODLES
PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia
1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond
|52. Grilled chicken with steam rice and salad, fish sauce/ Com Ga Nuong
|$15.45
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield
|Sesame Chicken and Crunchy Cabbage Salad
|$12.00
Toasted Peanuts, Edamame, Roasted Red Peppers, Carrots, Avocado, Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette
Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester
400 Hull St, Richmond
|Footlong Fried Chicken Salad Sub
|$17.00
We fried a bunch of chicken, and made it into chicken salad, with diced celery and red onion and our homemade ranch in the dressing. Lettuce, tomato & Duke’s mayo
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Belmont Pizzeria
602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond
|12in Chicken Salad Sandwich
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Jamaica House Restaurant
416 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Jerk Chicken Salad
|$6.50
CHICKEN
Hot Chick
7 N. 17th St, Richmond
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, corn, pickled red onions, carrots, mixed cheese and smoky honey mustard dressing.
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$10.50
Southwestern chicken, black bean and corn salsa, tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips and roasted tomato cream over iceberg with your choice of dressing.
|Caesar Salad with Chicken
|$10.50
Grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, romaine, with your choice of dressing
|Fresh Garden Salad with Chicken
|$10.50
Grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, carrots, romaine with your choice of dressing.
Nate's Bagels
21 S Allen Ave, Richmond
|Chicken salad
|$6.00
Made in house pecan cranberry chicken salad
|Tub Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$3.75
Tender greens with chicken, feta, bacon, pickled onion, tomato, cucumber, and your choice of dressing.
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Crispy Chicken Salad (whole)
|$14.98
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
5625 West Broad Street, Henrico
|CHICKEN SALAD SAND
|$9.95
Our delicious homemade Chicken salad served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast.
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|Nashville Chicken Salad *gfo
|$15.00
southern fried chicken tossed in nashville sauce, spring mix, tomato, cheddar cheese, red onion, carrot, ranch dressing
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad *gfo
|$8.00
no side
New Market
330 South 4th St, Richmond
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$3.75
Tender greens with chicken, feta, bacon, pickled onion, tomato, cucumber, and your choice of dressing.
|Taco Salad w/ Beef or Chicken
|$6.25
Frank's Ristorante Italiano
3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond
|Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn
1700 Willow Lawn Drive, Henrico
|Salad - Chicken
|$9.95
"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Farmhouse Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.45
Our Chicken Salad Recipe is from Grandma! We've created our Farmhouse twist by combining our oven roasted chicken breast with lots of crunchy celery, fresh parsley, Vegan Mayo and lots of tangy lemon!