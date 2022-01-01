Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Brewer’s Cafe

1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad$8.25
Tomatoes, arugula, craisins, sriracha mayo, on your choice of croissant, sourdough bread, or a spinach wrap. Ask for Vegan Chicken salad!
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
SW Fried Chicken Salad$13.00
country fried chicken breast, house made pico de gallo, cheddar,
black beans, fresh avocado & green onion on mixed greens
More about Liberty Public House
Sally Bell's Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Sally Bell's Kitchen

2337 W Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (447 reviews)
Takeout
Scoop of Chicken Salad$4.99
Chicken Salad (Pound)$10.99
Chicken Salad Scoop Box Lunch$10.99
More about Sally Bell's Kitchen
Bar Solita image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bar Solita

123 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Spinach Salad$12.00
pulled chicken, bacon, roasted red pepper, roasted red onion, roasted chickpeas, feta + apple cider vinaigrette
More about Bar Solita
Item pic

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Tarragon Chicken Salad (Full)$14.95
fruit, golden raisins, craisins, candied nuts, cucumber and mixed greens. tossed with raspberry vinaigrette.
Tarragon Chicken Salad (Half)$10.95
fruit, golden raisins, craisins, candied nuts, cucumber and mixed greens. tossed with raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Tarrant's Cafe
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer

1600 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Arugula Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken over baby arugula, grapes, walnuts, shaved Parmesan, red onion, and grape tomatoes. Served with Red Wine Vinaigrette.
More about The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
Item pic

NOODLES

PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia

1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
52. Grilled chicken with steam rice and salad, fish sauce/ Com Ga Nuong$15.45
More about PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen image

 

Midlothian Chef's Kitchen

11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sesame Chicken and Crunchy Cabbage Salad$12.00
Toasted Peanuts, Edamame, Roasted Red Peppers, Carrots, Avocado, Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette
More about Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
Hatch Local Food Hall image

 

Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester

400 Hull St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Footlong Fried Chicken Salad Sub$17.00
We fried a bunch of chicken, and made it into chicken salad, with diced celery and red onion and our homemade ranch in the dressing. Lettuce, tomato & Duke’s mayo
More about Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester
Belmont Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Belmont Pizzeria

602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (81 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
12in Chicken Salad Sandwich
More about Belmont Pizzeria
Jamaica House Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Jamaica House Restaurant

416 West Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Salad$6.50
More about Jamaica House Restaurant
Item pic

CHICKEN

Hot Chick

7 N. 17th St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, corn, pickled red onions, carrots, mixed cheese and smoky honey mustard dressing.
More about Hot Chick
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$10.50
Southwestern chicken, black bean and corn salsa, tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips and roasted tomato cream over iceberg with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad with Chicken$10.50
Grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, romaine, with your choice of dressing
Fresh Garden Salad with Chicken$10.50
Grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, carrots, romaine with your choice of dressing.
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Nate's Bagels

21 S Allen Ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken salad$6.00
Made in house pecan cranberry chicken salad
Tub Chicken Salad$8.00
More about Nate's Bagels
Item pic

 

Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Chicken Salad$3.75
Tender greens with chicken, feta, bacon, pickled onion, tomato, cucumber, and your choice of dressing.
More about Afton
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant image

 

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad (whole)$14.98
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND image

 

Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND

5625 West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN SALAD SAND$9.95
Our delicious homemade Chicken salad served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast.
More about Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
Toast New American Gastropub image

 

Toast New American Gastropub

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nashville Chicken Salad *gfo$15.00
southern fried chicken tossed in nashville sauce, spring mix, tomato, cheddar cheese, red onion, carrot, ranch dressing
Nashville Chicken Salad *gfo$15.00
southern fried chicken strips tossed in Nashville sauce, spring mix, cheddar cheese, carrot, tomato, red onion, ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad *gfo$8.00
no side
More about Toast New American Gastropub
Chopped Chicken Salad image

 

New Market

330 South 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Chicken Salad$3.75
Tender greens with chicken, feta, bacon, pickled onion, tomato, cucumber, and your choice of dressing.
Taco Salad w/ Beef or Chicken$6.25
More about New Market
Frank's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Frank's Ristorante Italiano

3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Frank's Ristorante Italiano
Salad - Chicken image

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn

1700 Willow Lawn Drive, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salad - Chicken$9.95
"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn
Tiffany's Food Truck image

 

Tiffany's Food Truck

2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$8.50
More about Tiffany's Food Truck
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Farmhouse Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.45
Our Chicken Salad Recipe is from Grandma! We've created our Farmhouse twist by combining our oven roasted chicken breast with lots of crunchy celery, fresh parsley, Vegan Mayo and lots of tangy lemon!
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
Urban Hang Suite image

PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Hang Suite

304 E. Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.00
House made chicken salad
More about Urban Hang Suite

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Coleslaw

Fried Chicken Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Barbacoas

Cinnamon Rolls

Rice Bowls

Muffins

Jerk Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston