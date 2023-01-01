Chicken salad sandwiches in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - EDGEWORTH - 2100 East Cary Street
2100 East Cary Street, Richmond
|Farmhouse Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.95
Our Chicken Salad Recipe is from Grandma! We've created our Farmhouse twist by combining our oven roasted chicken breast with lots of crunchy celery, fresh parsley, Vegan Mayo and lots of tangy lemon!
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|tarragon chicken salad wrap
|$10.99
golden raisins, lettuce & tomato.
|tarragon chicken salad sandwich
|$10.99
golden raisins, lettuce & tomato on choice of bread.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Belmont Pizzeria
602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond
|6in Chicken Salad Sandwich
|12in Chicken Salad Sandwich
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Creamy Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.50
Creamy chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Shockoe Slip
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Farmhouse Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.95
Our Chicken Salad Recipe is from Grandma! We've created our Farmhouse twist by combining our oven roasted chicken breast with lots of crunchy celery, fresh parsley, Vegan Mayo and lots of tangy lemon!