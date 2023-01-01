Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - EDGEWORTH - 2100 East Cary Street

2100 East Cary Street, Richmond

Farmhouse Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.95
Our Chicken Salad Recipe is from Grandma! We've created our Farmhouse twist by combining our oven roasted chicken breast with lots of crunchy celery, fresh parsley, Vegan Mayo and lots of tangy lemon!
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
tarragon chicken salad wrap$10.99
golden raisins, lettuce & tomato.
tarragon chicken salad sandwich$10.99
golden raisins, lettuce & tomato on choice of bread.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Belmont Pizzeria

602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (81 reviews)
6in Chicken Salad Sandwich
12in Chicken Salad Sandwich
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

Creamy Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.50
Creamy chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Shockoe Slip

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

Farmhouse Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.95
Our Chicken Salad Recipe is from Grandma! We've created our Farmhouse twist by combining our oven roasted chicken breast with lots of crunchy celery, fresh parsley, Vegan Mayo and lots of tangy lemon!
PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Hang Suite

304 E. Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.75
House made chicken salad on your choice of bread. Lettuce and tomato added upon request
Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2110 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)
