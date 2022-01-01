Chicken sandwiches in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|Chicken Breast Sandwich & Fries
|$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, srirach mayo on toasted bun
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Irie Jerk Cheese Chicken Sandwich
Good Eats Food Truck
Richmond Va, Richmond
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Ranch | Brioche Bun
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|PNW Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
grilled chicken, our house spinach artichoke dip, Swiss cheese & sliced tomato on a toasted telera roll - add bacon ($1)
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$11.50
grilled chicken smothered in house pesto w/ fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato & red onion on a telera roll
|RVA Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
country fried chicken tossed in our RVA sweet & spicy hot sauce, with garlic aioli & house pickles on a toasted brioche
Daily Menu Restaurant
1706 e.main street, Richmond
|VA CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
FRIED CHICKEN BREAST/GOUDA CHEESE/LETTUCE/TOMATO/MAYO
|MOZZARATI CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
FRIED CHICKEN BREAST/MOZZARELLA STICKS/DM SAUCE
JewFro
1721 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Peri-Peri Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
pulled peri-peri chicken, ras el hanout slaw, awaze hot sauce challah roll
The Savory Grain
2043 W Broad St, Richmond
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
With VT white cheddar, house made pickles, pimento cheese and white bbq sauce.
The Camel
1621 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Shredded chicken, pesto, mozzarella, tomato, and mixed greens on toasted sourdough bread.
Instabowl
2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Choice of Original, Nashville hot, or Mambo
-comes with side of Fries
Original: mayo, pickles, brioche bun
Nashville: scotch bonnet bbq mayo, pickled vegetables, brioche bun
Mambo: pickles, brioche bun
Island Shrimp Co.
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Island Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
buttermilk fried chicken thigh, gochujang honey, house made pickles, bibb lettuce, mayo, King’s Hawaiian bun, french fries
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Tarragon Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Tarragon chicken, mayonnaise, golden raisin salad with lettuce and tomato, on choice of bread
Saison and Saison Market
23 W Marshall St, Richmond
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Iceberg COMEBACK SAUCE!!!, House Pickle, Fries!
|Kimchi Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
House Slaw, Spicy Mayo, Bacon, Micro Coriander
New York Deli
2920 W Cary St, Richmond
|Polynesian Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried or grilled chicken breast glazed in Polynesian sauce on a brioche bun topped with mango salsa
Belmont Pizzeria
602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond
|6in Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|6in Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|12in Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Maple Glazed Fried Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
|$8.50
Swiss cheese, toasted bagel
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Grilled chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, butter roll, ranch, buffalo sauce
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Lettuce & Tomato
|$8.00
Richmond Virginia, Richmond
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Slow smoked pulled chicken breast in our homemade sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with sauteed caramelized onion and sweet tangy sauce
Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.25
Your choice of a fried or grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with all of your favorite toppings.
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.98
Sugar Shack
1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield
|Classic Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries & Drink
|$9.89
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries & Drink
|$9.89
New Market
330 South 4th St, Richmond
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.25
Your choice of a fried or grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with all of your favorite toppings.
Postbellum
1323 W Main St, Richmond
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
fried chicken, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken, red pepper honey, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
Tipsy Crab Seafood
1700 E Main St., Richmond
|Tipsy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Deep Fried Chicken Breast on toasted brioche bun, comes with Lettuce, pickle, & a savory house made aoili.
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Farmhouse Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.45
Our Chicken Salad Recipe is from Grandma! We've created our Farmhouse twist by combining our oven roasted chicken breast with lots of crunchy celery, fresh parsley, Vegan Mayo and lots of tangy lemon!
Four Brothers Bistro & Grill
711 N Lombardy St A, Richmond
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Grilled Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Brioche Bun
Four Brothers Mobile
Richmond Va, Richmond
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Ranch | Brioche Bun
Oak & Apple
1814 E. Main St, Richmond
|KIDS CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.00
Kids pulled chicken sandwich served with one side
Urban Hang Suite
304 E. Broad St, Richmond
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.00
House made chicken salad
