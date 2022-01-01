Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Richmond

Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Brewer’s Cafe image

 

Brewer’s Cafe

1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Breast Sandwich & Fries$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, srirach mayo on toasted bun
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Irie Ting image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Irie Ting

100 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2025 reviews)
Takeout
Irie Jerk Cheese Chicken Sandwich
More about Irie Ting
Good Eats Food Truck image

 

Good Eats Food Truck

Richmond Va, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Ranch | Brioche Bun
More about Good Eats Food Truck
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
PNW Chicken Sandwich$11.50
grilled chicken, our house spinach artichoke dip, Swiss cheese & sliced tomato on a toasted telera roll - add bacon ($1)
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$11.50
grilled chicken smothered in house pesto w/ fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato & red onion on a telera roll
RVA Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
country fried chicken tossed in our RVA sweet & spicy hot sauce, with garlic aioli & house pickles on a toasted brioche
More about Liberty Public House
VA CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Daily Menu Restaurant

1706 e.main street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
VA CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
FRIED CHICKEN BREAST/GOUDA CHEESE/LETTUCE/TOMATO/MAYO
MOZZARATI CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
FRIED CHICKEN BREAST/MOZZARELLA STICKS/DM SAUCE
More about Daily Menu Restaurant
JewFro image

 

JewFro

1721 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peri-Peri Chicken Sandwich$13.00
pulled peri-peri chicken, ras el hanout slaw, awaze hot sauce challah roll
More about JewFro
Consumer pic

 

The Savory Grain

2043 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
With VT white cheddar, house made pickles, pimento cheese and white bbq sauce.
More about The Savory Grain
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Camel

1621 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (697 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Shredded chicken, pesto, mozzarella, tomato, and mixed greens on toasted sourdough bread.
More about The Camel
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Instabowl

2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Choice of Original, Nashville hot, or Mambo
-comes with side of Fries
Original: mayo, pickles, brioche bun
Nashville: scotch bonnet bbq mayo, pickled vegetables, brioche bun
Mambo: pickles, brioche bun
More about Instabowl
Island Hot Chicken Sandwich image

SEAFOOD

Island Shrimp Co.

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

Avg 3.9 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Island Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
buttermilk fried chicken thigh, gochujang honey, house made pickles, bibb lettuce, mayo, King’s Hawaiian bun, french fries
More about Island Shrimp Co.
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Tarragon Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Tarragon chicken, mayonnaise, golden raisin salad with lettuce and tomato, on choice of bread
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Saison and Saison Market image

 

Saison and Saison Market

23 W Marshall St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Iceberg COMEBACK SAUCE!!!, House Pickle, Fries!
Kimchi Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Saison and Saison Market
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen image

 

Midlothian Chef's Kitchen

11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
House Slaw, Spicy Mayo, Bacon, Micro Coriander
More about Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES

New York Deli

2920 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Polynesian Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried or grilled chicken breast glazed in Polynesian sauce on a brioche bun topped with mango salsa
More about New York Deli
Belmont Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Belmont Pizzeria

602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (81 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6in Grilled Chicken Sandwich
6in Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
12in Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
More about Belmont Pizzeria
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maple Glazed Fried Chicken & Bacon Sandwich$8.50
Swiss cheese, toasted bagel
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Grilled chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, butter roll, ranch, buffalo sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Lettuce & Tomato$8.00
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
Chicken Sandwich image

 

SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ

Richmond Virginia, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Slow smoked pulled chicken breast in our homemade sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with sauteed caramelized onion and sweet tangy sauce
More about SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ
Item pic

 

Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.25
Your choice of a fried or grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with all of your favorite toppings.
More about Afton
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant image

 

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$13.98
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sugar Shack

1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries & Drink$9.89
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries & Drink$9.89
More about Sugar Shack
Item pic

 

New Market

330 South 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.25
Your choice of a fried or grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with all of your favorite toppings.
More about New Market
Postbellum image

SANDWICHES

Postbellum

1323 W Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (2169 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
fried chicken, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken, red pepper honey, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
More about Postbellum
Tipsy Crab Seafood image

 

Tipsy Crab Seafood

1700 E Main St., Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tipsy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Deep Fried Chicken Breast on toasted brioche bun, comes with Lettuce, pickle, & a savory house made aoili.
More about Tipsy Crab Seafood
PIE 314 image

 

PIE 314

423 N 18th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Charcoal Grilled Chicken sandwich$9.99
More about PIE 314
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Farmhouse Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.45
Our Chicken Salad Recipe is from Grandma! We've created our Farmhouse twist by combining our oven roasted chicken breast with lots of crunchy celery, fresh parsley, Vegan Mayo and lots of tangy lemon!
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
Four Brothers Bistro & Grill image

 

Four Brothers Bistro & Grill

711 N Lombardy St A, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Grilled Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Brioche Bun
More about Four Brothers Bistro & Grill
Four Brothers Mobile image

 

Four Brothers Mobile

Richmond Va, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Ranch | Brioche Bun
More about Four Brothers Mobile
Oak & Apple image

 

Oak & Apple

1814 E. Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.00
Kids pulled chicken sandwich served with one side
More about Oak & Apple
Urban Hang Suite image

PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Hang Suite

304 E. Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.00
House made chicken salad
More about Urban Hang Suite
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pig and Brew

1313 Hull street, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRIED CHICKEN THIGH SANDWICH$9.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
More about Pig and Brew

