Chicken wraps in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Wrap$10.95
grilled chicken, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli
More about The Hard Shell
Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
fried chicken tossed in our house garlic buffalo sauce in our oversized tortillas with cherry tomatoes, red onion, lettuce & ranch!
More about Liberty Public House
Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon image

 

Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon

2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
chicken kebab wrap$15.00
skewered and char-grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuce,
pickles, and garlic sauce, whole wheat wrap
Chicken Shawarma wrap$14.00
Marinated and grilled chicken in a whole wheat wrap with greens, tomatoes, pickles, turnips and garlic sauce
More about Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Chicken Wrap$14.00
Hot Honey Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brown Ale Bleu Cheese Aioli
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
Item pic

 

FUSION HIBACHI

501 South 5th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
THAI PEANUT BUTTER CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
GRILLED CHICKEN SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLA TOPPED WITH ROMAINE LETTUCE, THAI PEANUT BUTTER SAUCE, ROASTED RED PEPPERS AND ALMONDS. SERVED WITH FRIES
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$12.00
GRILLED CHICKEN SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH ROMAINE LETTUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE AND CREAMY CAESAR DRESSING. SERVED WITH FRIES
More about FUSION HIBACHI
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.95
w lettuce, tomato, red, onion, and blue cheese crumbles w/ a side of ranch
More about Tarrant's Cafe
New York Deli image

SANDWICHES

New York Deli

2920 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Fried Chicken tossed in House-made Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, and Ranch in a Flour Tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing in a Flour Tortilla.
Chicken Club Wrap$12.00
Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken, Shredded Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, bacon crumbles, and Honey Mustard in a Flour Tortilla.
More about New York Deli
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
CAJUN Chicken WRAP$10.95
blackened chicken, tomato, red onion, spinach, jack cheese, chipotle aioli
More about The Hill Cafe
Carena's Jamaican Grille image

 

Carena's Jamaican Grille

7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Wrap$7.00
More about Carena's Jamaican Grille
Item pic

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn

1700 Willow Lawn Drive, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wrap - Chicken$8.95
"Chicken Wrap - choose a sauce.
With lettuce and tomato."
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn
Chicken Wrap Combo image

 

Tiffany's Food Truck

2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap Combo$11.00
Our chicken wrap Is seasoned chicken with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes and ranch wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!
Buffalo Chicken Wrap Combo$11.50
Our buffalo chicken wrap is Seasoned chicken with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, Buffalo sauce and ranch wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!
More about Tiffany's Food Truck
Chicken Club Wrap image

 

EFS Estes Express

3901 West Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Club Wrap$3.95
Grilled or crispy chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, & cheese.
More about EFS Estes Express
PIE 314 image

 

PIE 314

423 N 18th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
Philly Chicken N Cheese Wrap$8.99
More about PIE 314
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Synai

416 North 1st Street\r\nRichmond, VA, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Bacon Wrap$7.89
More about Cafe Synai

