Chicken wraps in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
|Cajun Chicken Wrap
|$10.95
grilled chicken, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
fried chicken tossed in our house garlic buffalo sauce in our oversized tortillas with cherry tomatoes, red onion, lettuce & ranch!
Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond,
|chicken kebab wrap
|$15.00
skewered and char-grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuce,
pickles, and garlic sauce, whole wheat wrap
|Chicken Shawarma wrap
|$14.00
Marinated and grilled chicken in a whole wheat wrap with greens, tomatoes, pickles, turnips and garlic sauce
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Hot Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Hot Honey Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brown Ale Bleu Cheese Aioli
FUSION HIBACHI
501 South 5th Street, Richmond
|THAI PEANUT BUTTER CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.00
GRILLED CHICKEN SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLA TOPPED WITH ROMAINE LETTUCE, THAI PEANUT BUTTER SAUCE, ROASTED RED PEPPERS AND ALMONDS. SERVED WITH FRIES
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$12.00
GRILLED CHICKEN SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH ROMAINE LETTUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE AND CREAMY CAESAR DRESSING. SERVED WITH FRIES
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
w lettuce, tomato, red, onion, and blue cheese crumbles w/ a side of ranch
SANDWICHES
New York Deli
2920 W Cary St, Richmond
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Fried Chicken tossed in House-made Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, and Ranch in a Flour Tortilla.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing in a Flour Tortilla.
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$12.00
Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken, Shredded Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, bacon crumbles, and Honey Mustard in a Flour Tortilla.
The Hill Cafe
2800 E Broad St, Richmond
|CAJUN Chicken WRAP
|$10.95
blackened chicken, tomato, red onion, spinach, jack cheese, chipotle aioli
Carena's Jamaican Grille
7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield
|Jerk Chicken Wrap
|$7.00
Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn
1700 Willow Lawn Drive, Henrico
|Wrap - Chicken
|$8.95
"Chicken Wrap - choose a sauce.
With lettuce and tomato."
Tiffany's Food Truck
2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond
|Chicken Wrap Combo
|$11.00
Our chicken wrap Is seasoned chicken with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes and ranch wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap Combo
|$11.50
Our buffalo chicken wrap is Seasoned chicken with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, Buffalo sauce and ranch wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!
EFS Estes Express
3901 West Broad St, Richmond
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$3.95
Grilled or crispy chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, & cheese.
PIE 314
423 N 18th St, Richmond
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.99
|Philly Chicken N Cheese Wrap
|$8.99