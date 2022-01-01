Chili in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chili
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|Pams Chili
|$4.95
Pams famous chili served with toast!
More about Liberty Public House
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Sweet Potato Chili
|$6.00
our always vegan sweet potato chili! Let us know if you'd like cheese & creme fraiche on it!
|Chili & Grits
|$10.00
Byrd Mill yellow corn grits smothered in our famous sweet potato chili, topped with cheddar cheese, cilantro lime creme fraiche, & green onions served aside warm cornbread
|Chili & Grits Snack
|$6.00
as seen on RVA’s favorite food tours, it’s a snack sized version of one of our favorite dishes - our sweet potato chili w/ Byrd Mill grits, cheddar, creme fraiche, green onions & a slice of cornbread
More about Beijing on Grove
Beijing on Grove
5710 Grove Ave, Richmond
|Chili Dumplings
|$8.00
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper sauce.
*Contains Egg, Soybean & Wheat
More about Capital Burgers and Dogs
Capital Burgers and Dogs
814 N Robinson St, Richmond
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.00
More about Station 2
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 2
2016 East Main St, Richmond
|CHILI CHEESE
|$13.50
topped with two potato chips, cheddar cheese, house made chili, bacon, & red onions
|SIDE CUP OF CHILI
|$3.00
Our signature beef and bean chili, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced red onions, & sour cream.
|CHARLIE'S CHILI MAC
|$8.00
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Smoked Chili (cup)
|$7.98
|Smoked Chili (bowl)
|$9.98
More about Tazza Kitchen
Tazza Kitchen
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Kale & Chilies Salad
|$32.00
Thinly sliced lacinato kale tossed with grana padano cheese, pine nuts, chili pequin, and lemon vinaigrette. Serves 4 to 5 as a main and approximately 10 as a side. (GF, VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, TREE NUTS
More about Four Brothers Bistro & Grill
Four Brothers Bistro & Grill
711 N Lombardy St A, Richmond
|Chili Dog
|$4.99
1/4 lb All Beef Frank | Chili | Cheddar Cheese | Mustard | Ketchup | Onions
More about Fat Dragon
Fat Dragon
1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond
|Chili Dumplings
|$8.00
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper sauce. Topped with scallions.
|Chili Dumplings
|$8.00
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper paste, hosin & ponzu. Topped with scallions.
|Sd Chili Paste
More about Oak & Apple
Oak & Apple
1814 E. Main St, Richmond
|CHILI
Brisket and sausage smokehouse chili
|SMOKEHOUSE CHILI
|$8.00
A house sausage chili and brisket based chili topped with cheddar cheese & sour cream served with cornbread
More about Cheddar Jackson
SANDWICHES
Cheddar Jackson
522 N 2nd St, Richmond
|Spicy Thai Chili Turkey
|$12.00
Try our Swiss Lyss, finished with a Spicy Thai Chili Pepper Spread.
More about Tazza Kitchen
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond
|Kale & Chilies Salad
|$8.50
toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)