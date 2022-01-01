Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve chili

Brewer’s Cafe image

 

Brewer’s Cafe

1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pams Chili$4.95
Pams famous chili served with toast!
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Chili$6.00
our always vegan sweet potato chili! Let us know if you'd like cheese & creme fraiche on it!
Chili & Grits$10.00
Byrd Mill yellow corn grits smothered in our famous sweet potato chili, topped with cheddar cheese, cilantro lime creme fraiche, & green onions served aside warm cornbread
Chili & Grits Snack$6.00
as seen on RVA’s favorite food tours, it’s a snack sized version of one of our favorite dishes - our sweet potato chili w/ Byrd Mill grits, cheddar, creme fraiche, green onions & a slice of cornbread
More about Liberty Public House
Chili Dumplings image

 

Beijing on Grove

5710 Grove Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Dumplings$8.00
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper sauce.
*Contains Egg, Soybean & Wheat
More about Beijing on Grove
Capital Burgers and Dogs image

 

Capital Burgers and Dogs

814 N Robinson St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$6.00
More about Capital Burgers and Dogs
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 2

2016 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI CHEESE$13.50
topped with two potato chips, cheddar cheese, house made chili, bacon, & red onions
SIDE CUP OF CHILI$3.00
Our signature beef and bean chili, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced red onions, & sour cream.
CHARLIE'S CHILI MAC$8.00
More about Station 2
Hardywood - Richmond image

PIZZA

Hardywood

2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (479 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Tahini Dipping Sauce (Vegan)$1.25
More about Hardywood
Item pic

 

Boulevard Burger

1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Dog$7.75
More about Boulevard Burger
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili lime Sauce
More about The Hill Cafe
Afton image

 

Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Chicken Chili$1.65
More about Afton
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant image

 

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Chili (cup)$7.98
Smoked Chili (bowl)$9.98
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Item pic

 

Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale & Chilies Salad$32.00
Thinly sliced lacinato kale tossed with grana padano cheese, pine nuts, chili pequin, and lemon vinaigrette. Serves 4 to 5 as a main and approximately 10 as a side. (GF, VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, TREE NUTS
More about Tazza Kitchen
Item pic

 

Four Brothers Bistro & Grill

711 N Lombardy St A, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Dog$4.99
1/4 lb All Beef Frank | Chili | Cheddar Cheese | Mustard | Ketchup | Onions
More about Four Brothers Bistro & Grill
Item pic

 

Fat Dragon

1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Dumplings$8.00
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper sauce. Topped with scallions.
Chili Dumplings$8.00
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper paste, hosin & ponzu. Topped with scallions.
Sd Chili Paste
More about Fat Dragon
Item pic

 

Oak & Apple

1814 E. Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI
Brisket and sausage smokehouse chili
SMOKEHOUSE CHILI$8.00
A house sausage chili and brisket based chili topped with cheddar cheese & sour cream served with cornbread
More about Oak & Apple
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cheddar Jackson

522 N 2nd St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Thai Chili Turkey$12.00
Try our Swiss Lyss, finished with a Spicy Thai Chili Pepper Spread.
More about Cheddar Jackson
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
Kale & Chilies Salad$8.50
toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

