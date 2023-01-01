Chipotle chicken in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Chipotle Chicken Philly
|$14.95
COCO + HAZEL - BonAir
2733 Mcrae Road, Bon Air
|Chipotle Chicken Biscuit
|$5.50
Chicken, Pickles + Chipotle Aioli on a Homemade Biscuit.
*Biscuits are not made to order; We do not allow alterations to the biscuits*
SANDWICHES
Millie's Diner - 2603 East Main St
2603 East Main St, Richmond
|Grilled Chipotle-marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
With cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun
A.M. Kitchen Company- VCU - 815 West Cary Street
815 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak
|$10.49
The classic chicken and cheese sandwich kicked up with bold chipotle pepper flavors! Thinly sliced chicken with melted provolone, cheddar cheese sauce & griddled onions, doused with chipotle sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.