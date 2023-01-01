Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Philly$14.95
More about Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
Item pic

 

COCO + HAZEL - BonAir

2733 Mcrae Road, Bon Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Biscuit$5.50
Chicken, Pickles + Chipotle Aioli on a Homemade Biscuit.
*Biscuits are not made to order; We do not allow alterations to the biscuits*
More about COCO + HAZEL - BonAir
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Millie's Diner - 2603 East Main St

2603 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chipotle-marinated Chicken Sandwich$13.00
With cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun
More about Millie's Diner - 2603 East Main St
Item pic

 

A.M. Kitchen Company- VCU - 815 West Cary Street

815 West Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak$10.49
The classic chicken and cheese sandwich kicked up with bold chipotle pepper flavors! Thinly sliced chicken with melted provolone, cheddar cheese sauce & griddled onions, doused with chipotle sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.
More about A.M. Kitchen Company- VCU - 815 West Cary Street

