Coleslaw in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve coleslaw

Capital Burgers and Dogs image

 

Capital Burgers and Dogs

814 N Robinson St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$4.00
More about Capital Burgers and Dogs
Sally Bell's Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Sally Bell's Kitchen

2337 W Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (447 reviews)
Takeout
Side- Coleslaw$2.49
Coleslaw (Pound)$5.50
More about Sally Bell's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Crab Tales Robious

11581 Robious Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Coleslaw$3.00
Freshly made daily, creamy shredded slaw mix
More about Crab Tales Robious
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.95
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Item pic

CHICKEN

Hot Chick

7 N. 17th St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$2.00
More about Hot Chick
Item pic

 

Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$14.00
Cabbage, carrots, red onion, and jicama tossed with Duke’s mayo, champagne vinegar, and chili jam. A little creamy, a little tangy, a little spicy, a lot delicious. Serves 8 - 10 as a side. (GF, VEG) CONTAINS: FISH, EGGS
More about Tazza Kitchen

