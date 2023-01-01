Country fried steaks in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve country fried steaks
More about Shortys Diner RICHMOND
Shortys Diner RICHMOND
5625 West Broad Street, Henrico
|COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
|$11.95
3 Eggs any style and an 8oz Beef steak smothered in our delicious home made country gravy. Served with your choice of our shredded hash browns, Shortys home fries, or grits. Also served with your choice of toast, buttermilk biscuit, or english muffin.
More about Shorty's Diner - MIDLO -
Shorty's Diner - MIDLO -
11161 Research Plaza Way, Richmond
|COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
|$11.95
3 Eggs any style and an 8oz Beef steak smothered in our delicious home made country gravy. Served with your choice of our shredded hash browns, Shortys home fries, or grits. Also served with your choice of toast, buttermilk biscuit, or english muffin.