Country fried steaks in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve country fried steaks

Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND image

 

Shortys Diner RICHMOND

5625 West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK$11.95
3 Eggs any style and an 8oz Beef steak smothered in our delicious home made country gravy. Served with your choice of our shredded hash browns, Shortys home fries, or grits. Also served with your choice of toast, buttermilk biscuit, or english muffin.
More about Shortys Diner RICHMOND
Restaurant banner

 

Shorty's Diner - MIDLO -

11161 Research Plaza Way, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK$11.95
3 Eggs any style and an 8oz Beef steak smothered in our delicious home made country gravy. Served with your choice of our shredded hash browns, Shortys home fries, or grits. Also served with your choice of toast, buttermilk biscuit, or english muffin.
More about Shorty's Diner - MIDLO -

