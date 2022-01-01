Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cake sandwiches in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches

The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell - Downtown

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.95
arugula, house tartar sauce, brioche bun
More about The Hard Shell - Downtown
Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.50
house crab cake with roasted red pepper aioli, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun
More about Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA
Main pic

 

Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street

200 E. Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$12.00
This is a note
More about Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street
Main pic

 

Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street

416 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster and Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
remoulade, arugula
More about Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.95
arugula, picked onion, chipotle aioli, brioche bun.
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.95
lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on english muffin
More about Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
Item pic

SANDWICHES

New York Deli - RVA

2920 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Hand-formed large crab cake with lettuce, tomato, and spicy old bay mayo on a brioche bun
More about New York Deli - RVA
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake sandwich$15.95
More about The Hill Cafe
7e8d2771-5b2f-4d63-ba30-a0134659b078 image

 

Southbound

3036 stony point road, richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
coleslaw, southern remoulade, waffle fries
More about Southbound

