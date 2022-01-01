Crab cake sandwiches in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
More about The Hard Shell - Downtown
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell - Downtown
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.95
arugula, house tartar sauce, brioche bun
More about Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.50
house crab cake with roasted red pepper aioli, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun
More about Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street
Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street
200 E. Main Street, Richmond
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$12.00
This is a note
More about Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street
Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street
416 East Grace Street, Richmond
|Lobster and Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
remoulade, arugula
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.95
arugula, picked onion, chipotle aioli, brioche bun.
More about Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.95
lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on english muffin
More about New York Deli - RVA
SANDWICHES
New York Deli - RVA
2920 W Cary St, Richmond
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
Hand-formed large crab cake with lettuce, tomato, and spicy old bay mayo on a brioche bun