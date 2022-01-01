Crab cakes in Richmond

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell - Downtown

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.95
arugula, house tartar sauce, brioche bun
Crab Cake App$14.95
house tartar sauce
Crab Cake Entree$30.95
corn & sweet potato salad, chipotle lime aioli, quese fresco
More about The Hard Shell - Downtown
Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.50
house crab cake with roasted red pepper aioli, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun
More about Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA
Main pic

 

Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street

416 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster and Crab Cakes$32.00
sautéed arugula, charred corn, heirloom tomatoes, remoulade
More about Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.95
arugula, picked onion, chipotle aioli, brioche bun.
Crab Cakes$34.95
rice, green beans, corn relish, chipotle aioli. MKT (price subject to change)
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
Consumer pic

 

The Savory Grain

2043 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$34.00
Blue lump crab cakes, bacon wrapped asparagus, served with a apple-fennel and blood orange salad and romesco.
More about The Savory Grain
East Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East Coast Provisions

3411 West Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1474 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$33.95
sweet potatoes, corn salad, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onion
More about East Coast Provisions
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake$23.00
Parmesan Orzo Risotto with Roasted Tomato, Arugula, and Pesto
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.95
lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on english muffin
Lump Crab Cakes entree$35.95
brown rice and green beans
More about Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
Grilled Meats & Treats image

 

Grilled Meats and Treats

Richmond, Virginia, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$12.00
This is a note
More about Grilled Meats and Treats
Item pic

SANDWICHES

New York Deli - RVA

2920 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Hand-formed large crab cake with lettuce, tomato, and spicy old bay mayo on a brioche bun
More about New York Deli - RVA
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Entree$26.95
More about The Hill Cafe
Item pic

 

Southbound

3036 stony point road, richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes (gf)$35.00
potato salad, coleslaw, bacon vinaigrette
Side Crab Cake (gf)$16.00
w/ side of house made remoulade
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
coleslaw, southern remoulade & side of fries
More about Southbound
Item pic

 

Tazza Kitchen - Catering

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$155.00
Jumbo lump and lump crab cakes served with creamy lemon sauce. Add a side and salad for a great meal. 20 large crab cakes serve 10-15 as an entree. CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SOY, EGGS, SHELLFISH
Little Crab Cakes$85.00
Jumbo lump and lump crab cakes. Served with creamy lemon sauce. 20 count serves 8-12. CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SOY, EGGS, SHELLFISH
More about Tazza Kitchen - Catering
Tipsy Crab Seafood image

 

Tipsy Crab Seafood

1700 E Main St., Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Basket (2)$28.00
Two Lump crab cakes with no filler, deep fried to a creamy and melt in your mouth finish. Packed with flavor in every bite, paired with our Signature Tipsy Sauce.
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.50
The best crab cake sandwhich in town. Creamy, lump crab cake made with no filler, on a buttery brioche bun. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Tipsy Sauce.
More about Tipsy Crab Seafood
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
Brick Oven Crab Cakes$26.50
pequin chili slaw, micro greens, lemon dressing, french fries
More about Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition

