Crab cakes in Richmond

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell - Downtown
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.95
arugula, house tartar sauce, brioche bun
|Crab Cake App
|$14.95
house tartar sauce
|Crab Cake Entree
|$30.95
corn & sweet potato salad, chipotle lime aioli, quese fresco
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.50
house crab cake with roasted red pepper aioli, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun
Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street
416 East Grace Street, Richmond
|Lobster and Crab Cakes
|$32.00
sautéed arugula, charred corn, heirloom tomatoes, remoulade
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.95
arugula, picked onion, chipotle aioli, brioche bun.
|Crab Cakes
|$34.95
rice, green beans, corn relish, chipotle aioli. MKT (price subject to change)
The Savory Grain
2043 W Broad St, Richmond
|Crab Cakes
|$34.00
Blue lump crab cakes, bacon wrapped asparagus, served with a apple-fennel and blood orange salad and romesco.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Crab Cakes
|$33.95
sweet potatoes, corn salad, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onion
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Crab Cake
|$23.00
Parmesan Orzo Risotto with Roasted Tomato, Arugula, and Pesto
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.95
lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on english muffin
|Lump Crab Cakes entree
|$35.95
brown rice and green beans
Grilled Meats and Treats
Richmond, Virginia, Richmond
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$12.00
SANDWICHES
New York Deli - RVA
2920 W Cary St, Richmond
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
Hand-formed large crab cake with lettuce, tomato, and spicy old bay mayo on a brioche bun
Southbound
3036 stony point road, richmond
|Crab Cakes (gf)
|$35.00
potato salad, coleslaw, bacon vinaigrette
|Side Crab Cake (gf)
|$16.00
w/ side of house made remoulade
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
coleslaw, southern remoulade & side of fries
Tazza Kitchen - Catering
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$155.00
Jumbo lump and lump crab cakes served with creamy lemon sauce. Add a side and salad for a great meal. 20 large crab cakes serve 10-15 as an entree. CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SOY, EGGS, SHELLFISH
|Little Crab Cakes
|$85.00
Jumbo lump and lump crab cakes. Served with creamy lemon sauce. 20 count serves 8-12. CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SOY, EGGS, SHELLFISH
Tipsy Crab Seafood
1700 E Main St., Richmond
|Crab Cake Basket (2)
|$28.00
Two Lump crab cakes with no filler, deep fried to a creamy and melt in your mouth finish. Packed with flavor in every bite, paired with our Signature Tipsy Sauce.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.50
The best crab cake sandwhich in town. Creamy, lump crab cake made with no filler, on a buttery brioche bun. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Tipsy Sauce.
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond
|Brick Oven Crab Cakes
|$26.50
pequin chili slaw, micro greens, lemon dressing, french fries