Crispy chicken in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street

200 E. Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Henny Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Chicken Henny Crispy Egg Roll$4.00
More about Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street
Item pic

 

Beijing On Grove

5710 Grove Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Rolls$8.00
Chinese 5 Spiced chicken wrapped with lightly crisped tofu skin, topped with green apple sweet chili sauce and sriracha.
*Contains Soybean & Wheat
More about Beijing On Grove
PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia image

NOODLES

Hai Ky Mi Gia - Pho 95

1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (1259 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
27c. Crispy Egg Noodle w/ Chicken and vegetable /Mi Xao Gion GA$17.95
More about Hai Ky Mi Gia - Pho 95
Consumer pic

 

The Park RVA

1407 Cummings Drive, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Katsu Crispy Chicken Bahn Mi$12.00
Fresh Baked Bahn Mi Bread, Crispy breaded Chicken, Katsu sauce, Garlic Mayonnaise, Pickled Vegetables, Jalepeno, Watercress
Crispy Chicken Club$12.00
Buttermilk chicken with smoked bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Dukes garlic mayonnaise.
More about The Park RVA
Item pic

CHICKEN

Hot Chick

7 N. 17th St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tacos$8.00
Chorizo, Crispy Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Red Sauce, topped with Cilantro Crema, 2 per order
More about Hot Chick
Consumer pic

 

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant - 1405 Roseneath Road

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/2 Crispy Chicken$11.98
Crispy Chicken$16.98
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant - 1405 Roseneath Road

