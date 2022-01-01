Crispy chicken in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street
200 E. Main Street, Richmond
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
|Henny Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
|Chicken Henny Crispy Egg Roll
|$4.00
Beijing On Grove
5710 Grove Ave, Richmond
|Crispy Chicken Rolls
|$8.00
Chinese 5 Spiced chicken wrapped with lightly crisped tofu skin, topped with green apple sweet chili sauce and sriracha.
*Contains Soybean & Wheat
NOODLES
Hai Ky Mi Gia - Pho 95
1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond
|27c. Crispy Egg Noodle w/ Chicken and vegetable /Mi Xao Gion GA
|$17.95
The Park RVA
1407 Cummings Drive, Richmond
|Katsu Crispy Chicken Bahn Mi
|$12.00
Fresh Baked Bahn Mi Bread, Crispy breaded Chicken, Katsu sauce, Garlic Mayonnaise, Pickled Vegetables, Jalepeno, Watercress
|Crispy Chicken Club
|$12.00
Buttermilk chicken with smoked bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Dukes garlic mayonnaise.
CHICKEN
Hot Chick
7 N. 17th St, Richmond
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$8.00
Chorizo, Crispy Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Red Sauce, topped with Cilantro Crema, 2 per order