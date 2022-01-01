Crispy tacos in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve crispy tacos
TACOS
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
2229 West Main St, Richmond
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos(3)
|$10.95
jicama, pickled pineapple and red onion, scallion, cilantro lime aioli.
Not available gluten free
|Crispy Potato Tacos (3)
|$9.95
CHICKEN
Hot Chick
7 N. 17th St, Richmond
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$8.00
Chorizo, Crispy Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Red Sauce, topped with Cilantro Crema, 2 per order
Casa Del Barco
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Crispy Barbacoa Taco ( 3 )
|$15.00
corn tortillas, braised brisket, jack cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro, beef consommé. Served with a side of Mexican rice and beans.
Casa Del Barco
320 South 12th Street, Richmond
|Crispy Barbacoa Taco ( 3 )
|$15.00
corn tortillas, braised brisket, jack cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro, beef consommé. Served with a side of Mexican rice and beans.