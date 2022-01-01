Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila image

TACOS

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

2229 West Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Shrimp Tacos(3)$10.95
jicama, pickled pineapple and red onion, scallion, cilantro lime aioli.
Not available gluten free
Crispy Potato Tacos (3)$9.95
More about Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
Item pic

CHICKEN

Hot Chick

7 N. 17th St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tacos$8.00
Chorizo, Crispy Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Red Sauce, topped with Cilantro Crema, 2 per order
More about Hot Chick
Crispy Barbacoa Taco ( 3 ) image

 

Casa Del Barco

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Barbacoa Taco ( 3 )$15.00
corn tortillas, braised brisket, jack cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro, beef consommé. Served with a side of Mexican rice and beans.
More about Casa Del Barco
Crispy Barbacoa Taco ( 3 ) image

 

Casa Del Barco

320 South 12th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Barbacoa Taco ( 3 )$15.00
corn tortillas, braised brisket, jack cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro, beef consommé. Served with a side of Mexican rice and beans.
More about Casa Del Barco
Crispy Barbacoa Taco ( 3 ) image

 

Casa Del Barco

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Barbacoa Taco ( 3 )$15.00
corn tortillas, braised brisket, jack cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro, beef consommé. Served with a side of Mexican rice and beans.
More about Casa Del Barco

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Ceviche

Tarts

Collard Greens

Hot Chocolate

Dumplings

Pancakes

Stew

Cinnamon Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston