Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Di Gennaro Bakery

9550 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 117, Bon Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant ONLY
Croissant with Dulce de Leche
Butter croissant filled with Dulce de Leche
Croissant with Guava
Croissant filled with Guava
More about Di Gennaro Bakery
Brewer’s Cafe image

 

Brewer’s Cafe

1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant$2.50
Toasted croissant with choice of cream cheese, jam, or butter
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Irie Ting image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Irie Ting

100 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2025 reviews)
Takeout
Mighty Croissant$6.75
More about Irie Ting
Item pic

 

Coco + Hazel

2733 McRae Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$3.50
Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant$3.75
Ham + Swiss Croissant Sandwich$4.25
Ham + Swiss on a Croissant.
More about Coco + Hazel
Item pic

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$3.35
Chocolate Croissant$3.55
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
Urban Hang Suite image

PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Hang Suite

304 E. Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$2.00
More about Urban Hang Suite

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Pork Belly

Chili

Grits

Avocado Salad

Fritters

Shawarma

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston