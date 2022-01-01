Croissants in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve croissants
Di Gennaro Bakery
9550 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 117, Bon Air
|Croissant ONLY
|Croissant with Dulce de Leche
Butter croissant filled with Dulce de Leche
|Croissant with Guava
Croissant filled with Guava
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|Croissant
|$2.50
Toasted croissant with choice of cream cheese, jam, or butter
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Mighty Croissant
|$6.75
Coco + Hazel
2733 McRae Road, Richmond
|Croissant
|$3.50
|Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant
|$3.75
|Ham + Swiss Croissant Sandwich
|$4.25
Ham + Swiss on a Croissant.
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Croissant
|$3.35
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.55