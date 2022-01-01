Curry in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve curry
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Curry Chicken
|Curried Lentil Stew
|Curry Goat
Beijing on Grove
5710 Grove Ave, Richmond
|Curry Rice Noodles
|$10.00
Lightly curried thin rice noodles tossed with carrots, cabbage, egg and bean sprouts in a mild curry sauce (Not Spicy).
*Gluten Free
*Contains Egg, Fish & Soybean
Instabowl
2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond
|CURRY IN A HURRY (GF, V)
|$12.00
fried tofu, thai yellow curry, coconut milk, white rice, zucchini, potato, carrot, bell pepper, dark roasted peanuts, thai basil
Bellos Lounge
1712 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Curry chicken
|$18.00
curry chicken, cilantro coconut rice, steamed cabbage, fried plantains
Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester
400 Hull St, Richmond
|Cambodian Red Curry
|$14.00
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Jamaica House Restaurant
416 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Curry Shrimp
|$13.00
|Curry Goat - Large
|$12.50
|Curry Chicken - Small
|$7.50
Carena's Jamaican Grille
7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield
|Curry Goat - Small
|$9.50
|Curry Chicken - Large
|$10.50
|Kids Curry Chicken
|$5.00
M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar
1400 Semmes Avenue, Richmond
|Curried Chicken
|Curried Vegetable
|$15.00
|Curried Shrimp
|$19.00
TAPAS
Sen Organic Small Plate
2901 W Cary St, Richmond
|Sen Organic Curry
|$28.00
Special Grandma's style seasoning, Organic sweet potato, Organic purple sweet potato, Taro, Yuca root, Organic Bay Leave, Organic Coconut Cream, Organic lemongrass. Gluten-Free
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Turkey w/ fresh Cilantro & Curry Yogurt Sauce
|$12.45
Sliced Turkey breast topped with fresh mixed greens and crunchy cucumbers with a light, low-fat curried yogurt spread with fresh cilantro on The Flour Gardens Campagne bread.