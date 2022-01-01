Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve curry

Irie Ting image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Irie Ting

100 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2025 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken
Curried Lentil Stew
Curry Goat
More about Irie Ting
Item pic

 

Beijing on Grove

5710 Grove Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Rice Noodles$10.00
Lightly curried thin rice noodles tossed with carrots, cabbage, egg and bean sprouts in a mild curry sauce (Not Spicy).
*Gluten Free
*Contains Egg, Fish & Soybean
More about Beijing on Grove
Item pic

 

Instabowl

2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
CURRY IN A HURRY (GF, V)$12.00
fried tofu, thai yellow curry, coconut milk, white rice, zucchini, potato, carrot, bell pepper, dark roasted peanuts, thai basil
More about Instabowl
Item pic

 

Bellos Lounge

1712 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry chicken$18.00
curry chicken, cilantro coconut rice, steamed cabbage, fried plantains
More about Bellos Lounge
Hatch Local Food Hall image

 

Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester

400 Hull St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cambodian Red Curry$14.00
More about Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester
Jamaica House Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Jamaica House Restaurant

416 West Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Shrimp$13.00
Curry Goat - Large$12.50
Curry Chicken - Small$7.50
More about Jamaica House Restaurant
Carena's Jamaican Grille image

 

Carena's Jamaican Grille

7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Goat - Small$9.50
Curry Chicken - Large$10.50
Kids Curry Chicken$5.00
More about Carena's Jamaican Grille
M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar image

 

M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar

1400 Semmes Avenue, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curried Chicken
Curried Vegetable$15.00
Curried Shrimp$19.00
More about M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar
Sen Organic Small Plate image

TAPAS

Sen Organic Small Plate

2901 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 5 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Sen Organic Curry$28.00
Special Grandma's style seasoning, Organic sweet potato, Organic purple sweet potato, Taro, Yuca root, Organic Bay Leave, Organic Coconut Cream, Organic lemongrass. Gluten-Free
More about Sen Organic Small Plate
Item pic

 

LUCKY WHALE

2028 West Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curried Singapore Noodles$12.95
More about LUCKY WHALE
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey w/ fresh Cilantro & Curry Yogurt Sauce$12.45
Sliced Turkey breast topped with fresh mixed greens and crunchy cucumbers with a light, low-fat curried yogurt spread with fresh cilantro on The Flour Gardens Campagne bread.
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Goat Curry

Tostadas

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Curry

Garden Salad

Tarts

Barbacoas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston