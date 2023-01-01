Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Drunken noodles in
Richmond
/
Richmond
/
Drunken Noodles
Richmond restaurants that serve drunken noodles
Lucky Whale
2028 West Cary Street, Richmond
No reviews yet
Thai Drunken Noodles
$12.95
More about Lucky Whale
Wok This Way & Switch
13 W Broad Street, Richmond
No reviews yet
Thai Smoked Drunken Noodles
$17.00
Smoke on the water, a fire in the sky with
chicken, ginger, onion, sesame oil, shallots,
carrot, garlic, Thai basil, soy sauce, fish sauce, brown sugar, & Thai red chili
More about Wok This Way & Switch
Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond
Wedge Salad
Quesadillas
Flan
Chef Salad
Bulgogi
Curry
Yellow Curry
Chicken Salad
Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
The Fan
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Church Hill
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Carytown
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Shockoe Bottom
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Southern Fan
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Jackson Ward
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Near West End
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More near Richmond to explore
Henrico
Avg 4.4
(76 restaurants)
Midlothian
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Glen Allen
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Chesterfield
No reviews yet
Mechanicsville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Petersburg
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hopewell
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.6
(35 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(819 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(390 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(729 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2053 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston