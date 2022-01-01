Dumplings in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve dumplings
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Boiled Dumpling
|$0.75
|Fried Dumpling
|$0.75
Beijing on Grove
5710 Grove Ave, Richmond
|Chili Dumplings
|$8.00
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper sauce.
*Contains Egg, Soybean & Wheat
JewFro
1721 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Lamb Kreplach Dumplings
|$10.00
Fried Ground lamb Kreplach dumplings served with a peanut soup dipping sauce
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield
|Pork and Shrimp Dumplings
|$12.00
Charred Scallions, Shiitake Mushrooms, Roasted Pork Broth
Fat Dragon
1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond
|Chili Dumplings
|$8.00
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper sauce. Topped with scallions.
