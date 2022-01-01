Egg rolls in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve egg rolls
Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street
416 East Grace Street, Richmond
|Short Rib Egg Rolls
|$13.00
braised beef short rib, collards, pimento cheese, carrots, pickled onions thai basil sauce
Daily Menu Restaurant
1706 e.main street, Richmond
|JERK CHICKEN EGG ROLL
|$7.00
1 ROLL-JERK CHICKEN/CABBAGE/RED BEANS
PIZZA
Pizza & Beer- Richmond
2553 W Cary Street, Richmond
|Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll
|$10.00
Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Green Onion, Rolled in an Egg Roll Wrap and Fried
NOODLES
Hai Ky Mi Gia - Pho 95
1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond
|A1. Crispy Egg Rolls (homemade pork and shrimp egg rolls served with fish sauce)/ CHA GIO
|$5.95
Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester
400 Hull St, Richmond
|Mama Hem's Egg rolls
|$7.00
Pork & shrimp, taro root, carrot, onion, and cellophane noodles. A timeless favorite served w/ chili sauce
New Market - Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
|General Tso's Chicken | Veggie Lo Mein | Sesame Broccoli | Egg Roll
|$6.25