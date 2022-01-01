Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve enchiladas

Pepe's

9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond

Enchiladas Verdes$11.50
Three rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, topped with our special tomatillo sauce served with rice, lettuce and sour cream.
Enchiladas Supreme$10.25
Two quesadillas filled with cheese and homemade Mexican sausage served with bean and guacamole salad.
Queso Enchiladas$10.95
(Cheese Lovers) Three chicken enchiladas, smothered with cheese sauce topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes, served with a side of rice.
Casa Del Barco

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

Chicken Enchiladas$18.00
sweet peppers, onions, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, lime crema
Casa Del Barco

320 South 12th Street, Richmond

Chicken Enchiladas$18.00
sweet peppers, onions, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, lime crema
Casa Del Barco

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

Chicken Enchiladas$18.00
sweet peppers, onions, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, lime crema
