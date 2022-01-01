Enchiladas in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Pepe's
Pepe's
9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$11.50
Three rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, topped with our special tomatillo sauce served with rice, lettuce and sour cream.
|Enchiladas Supreme
|$10.25
Two quesadillas filled with cheese and homemade Mexican sausage served with bean and guacamole salad.
|Queso Enchiladas
|$10.95
(Cheese Lovers) Three chicken enchiladas, smothered with cheese sauce topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes, served with a side of rice.
More about Casa Del Barco
Casa Del Barco
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$18.00
sweet peppers, onions, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, lime crema
More about Casa Del Barco
Casa Del Barco
320 South 12th Street, Richmond
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$18.00
sweet peppers, onions, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, lime crema