Fish and chips in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve fish and chips
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Beer battered Cod, House Cut Fries, Slaw, Worcestershire Aioli.
SEAFOOD
Island Shrimp Co.
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Big Wave Fish & Chips
|$16.95
beer battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Boulevard Burger
1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond
|Vagan Fish and Chips
|$11.50
2 pieces of vegan fried fish over blackened seasoned fries