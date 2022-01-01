Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve fish and chips

Parterre image

FRENCH FRIES

Parterre

100 East Franklin St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish N Chips$14.00
More about Parterre
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$17.00
Beer battered Cod, House Cut Fries, Slaw, Worcestershire Aioli.
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
Big Wave Fish & Chips image

SEAFOOD

Island Shrimp Co.

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

Avg 3.9 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Big Wave Fish & Chips$16.95
beer battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
More about Island Shrimp Co.
Item pic

 

Boulevard Burger

1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vagan Fish and Chips$11.50
2 pieces of vegan fried fish over blackened seasoned fries
More about Boulevard Burger
Toast New American Gastropub image

 

Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pub Style Fish & Chips$15.95
beer battered fried cod, hand cut fries, creamy cole slaw, malt vinegar, homemade tartar sauce
More about Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center

