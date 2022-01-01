Fish tacos in Richmond

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Richmond restaurants that serve fish tacos

Bar Solita image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bar Solita

123 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos Trio$12.00
fried fish, cabbage slaw, avocado, tomatillo salsa + pico on flour tortillas
More about Bar Solita
East Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East Coast Provisions

3411 West Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1474 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos!$18.95
fried grouper, apple, chayote and jicama slaw, cilantro
More about East Coast Provisions
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila image

TACOS

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

2229 West Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos (3)$13.95
fried grouper, pickled red cabbage, cilantro, roasted poblano aioli.
Not available gluten free.
More about Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
Foo Dog image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Foo Dog

1537 W. Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3614 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$8.00
House breaded and fried white fish topped with jalapeno avocado pico, sesame mole, cashews, and honey
More about Foo Dog
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Island Shrimp Co.

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

Avg 3.9 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$14.00
flour tortilla, fresh slaw, jalapeno, radish, pineapple salsa, chipotle aioli
More about Island Shrimp Co.
Item pic

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Two Fish Tacos$15.95
grilled mahi mahi, pepper jack cheese, corn relish, guacomole, lettuce, side of rice, and beans
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Pepe's image

 

Pepe's

9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos (3)$12.00
Pan soared maple on soft corn tortillas. Cabbage pico and chipotle dressing on the side. Rice and beans as a side.
Fish Tacos$12.50
cabbage, and chipotle dressing. served with rice and beans
More about Pepe's
Item pic

 

Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wong Gonz Silver Fish Tacos$8.50
Two tacos with tempura fried white fish topped with pineapple habanero relish, strawberry yuzu sauce, shredded lettuce, avocado corn relish and toasted coconut.
Chunjang Fish Taco$8.50
Two tacos with tempura fried whitefish and topped with Korean black bean sauce, shredded red cabbage, cilantro, onions, red pepper, fried shallots, and cheddar cheese
More about Wong Gonzalez
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant image

 

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Fish Taco (Lunch)$10.98
Grilled Fish Tacos (Dinner)$14.98
Fried Fish Taco (Lunch)$10.98
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Item pic

 

Casa Del Barco

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco
beer battered mahi, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema, cilantro, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
More about Casa Del Barco
Item pic

 

Casa Del Barco

320 South 12th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco
beer battered mahi, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema, cilantro, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
More about Casa Del Barco
Item pic

 

Casa Del Barco

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Taco
beer battered mahi, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema, cilantro, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
More about Casa Del Barco

