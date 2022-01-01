Fish tacos in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Bar Solita
PIZZA • TAPAS
Bar Solita
123 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Fish Tacos Trio
|$12.00
fried fish, cabbage slaw, avocado, tomatillo salsa + pico on flour tortillas
More about East Coast Provisions
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Fish Tacos!
|$18.95
fried grouper, apple, chayote and jicama slaw, cilantro
More about Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
TACOS
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
2229 West Main St, Richmond
|Baja Fish Tacos (3)
|$13.95
fried grouper, pickled red cabbage, cilantro, roasted poblano aioli.
Not available gluten free.
More about Foo Dog
RAMEN • NOODLES
Foo Dog
1537 W. Main St, Richmond
|Fish Tacos
|$8.00
House breaded and fried white fish topped with jalapeno avocado pico, sesame mole, cashews, and honey
More about Island Shrimp Co.
SEAFOOD
Island Shrimp Co.
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
flour tortilla, fresh slaw, jalapeno, radish, pineapple salsa, chipotle aioli
More about Tarrant's Cafe
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Two Fish Tacos
|$15.95
grilled mahi mahi, pepper jack cheese, corn relish, guacomole, lettuce, side of rice, and beans
More about Pepe's
Pepe's
9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$12.00
Pan soared maple on soft corn tortillas. Cabbage pico and chipotle dressing on the side. Rice and beans as a side.
|Fish Tacos
|$12.50
cabbage, and chipotle dressing. served with rice and beans
More about Wong Gonzalez
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Wong Gonz Silver Fish Tacos
|$8.50
Two tacos with tempura fried white fish topped with pineapple habanero relish, strawberry yuzu sauce, shredded lettuce, avocado corn relish and toasted coconut.
|Chunjang Fish Taco
|$8.50
Two tacos with tempura fried whitefish and topped with Korean black bean sauce, shredded red cabbage, cilantro, onions, red pepper, fried shallots, and cheddar cheese
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Grilled Fish Taco (Lunch)
|$10.98
|Grilled Fish Tacos (Dinner)
|$14.98
|Fried Fish Taco (Lunch)
|$10.98
More about Casa Del Barco
Casa Del Barco
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Baja Fish Taco
beer battered mahi, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema, cilantro, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
More about Casa Del Barco
Casa Del Barco
320 South 12th Street, Richmond
|Baja Fish Taco
beer battered mahi, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema, cilantro, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans