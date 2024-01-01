Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flank steaks in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve flank steaks

Latitude Seafood Co. Richmond - L2 - Stony Point Fashion Park

9216 Stony Point Pkwy # 148, Richmond

10 oz. Marinated Flank Steak$16.90
Latin Quarter

3511 Courthouse Road, N Chesterfield

El Papo (Flank Steak Quesadilla)$12.99
Quesadilla filled with shredded flank steak, sweet plantains, house-pickled onions, cotija cheese, Jalapeno Ranch sauce and Avocado Lime sauce on the side
#2 El Tumbao Patacon (Flank Steak)$13.99
Flank Steak Ropa Vieja, Sweet Plantains, Pickled Onions, Cotija Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch and Avocado Lime Salsa served on two flattened and twice-fried plantain buns
#2 El Tumbao (Flank Steak)$14.99
Flank Steak Ropa Vieja, Sweet Plantains, Pickled Onions, Cotija Cheese, topped with Jalapeno Ranch and Avocado Lime Salsa. Smother any burrito in queso for an extra $2
NOODLES

Hai Ky Mi Gia - Pho 95

1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond

9. Rare Steak and Flank Noodle Soup/Pho Tai Nam$15.45
9. Rare Steak and Flank Noodle Soup/Pho Tai Nam$13.95
