Flank steaks in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve flank steaks
Latitude Seafood Co. Richmond - L2 - Stony Point Fashion Park
9216 Stony Point Pkwy # 148, Richmond
|10 oz. Marinated Flank Steak
|$16.90
Latin Quarter
3511 Courthouse Road, N Chesterfield
|El Papo (Flank Steak Quesadilla)
|$12.99
Quesadilla filled with shredded flank steak, sweet plantains, house-pickled onions, cotija cheese, Jalapeno Ranch sauce and Avocado Lime sauce on the side
|#2 El Tumbao Patacon (Flank Steak)
|$13.99
Flank Steak Ropa Vieja, Sweet Plantains, Pickled Onions, Cotija Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch and Avocado Lime Salsa served on two flattened and twice-fried plantain buns
|#2 El Tumbao (Flank Steak)
|$14.99
Flank Steak Ropa Vieja, Sweet Plantains, Pickled Onions, Cotija Cheese, topped with Jalapeno Ranch and Avocado Lime Salsa. Smother any burrito in queso for an extra $2