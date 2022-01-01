French toast in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve french toast
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|French Toast
|$8.99
Two Pieces of brioche bread french toast, served with syrup and fruit
More about Liberty Public House
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|French Toast
|$7.00
|side french toast (2 pieces)
|$5.00
More about Sugar Shack - Lombardy
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Sugar Shack - Lombardy
1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND
|French Toast, vgf
|$2.50
|French Toast, v
|$1.69
More about Tarrant's Cafe
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|French Toast Foster
|$12.95
Dipped in cinnamon vanilla egg batter, then grilled. Topped with fresh banana, strawberry, candied walnuts, bourbon sauce and whipped cream
More about Saison and Saison Market
Saison and Saison Market
23 W Marshall St, Richmond
|BRUNCH SPECIAL* French Toast!
|$11.00
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Half French Toast
|$3.25
|French Toast Platter
|$6.50
Two battered slices of sourdough topped with powdered sugar and a side of maple syrup
More about Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
5625 West Broad Street, Henrico
|FRENCH TOAST
|$8.50
More about Toast New American Gastropub
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|French Toast
|$10.95
3 pieces with creme anglaise and powdered sugar
|FRENCH TOAST
|$7.00