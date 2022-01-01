Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Brewer’s Cafe

1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$8.99
Two Pieces of brioche bread french toast, served with syrup and fruit
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$7.00
side french toast (2 pieces)$5.00
More about Liberty Public House
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Sugar Shack - Lombardy

1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND

Avg 4.5 (1371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast, vgf$2.50
French Toast, v$1.69
More about Sugar Shack - Lombardy
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Foster$12.95
Dipped in cinnamon vanilla egg batter, then grilled. Topped with fresh banana, strawberry, candied walnuts, bourbon sauce and whipped cream
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Saison and Saison Market image

 

Saison and Saison Market

23 W Marshall St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BRUNCH SPECIAL* French Toast!$11.00
More about Saison and Saison Market
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half French Toast$3.25
French Toast Platter$6.50
Two battered slices of sourdough topped with powdered sugar and a side of maple syrup
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND image

 

Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND

5625 West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRENCH TOAST$8.50
More about Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
Toast New American Gastropub image

 

Toast New American Gastropub

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$10.95
3 pieces with creme anglaise and powdered sugar
FRENCH TOAST$7.00
More about Toast New American Gastropub
Item pic

 

Sugar Shack

1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast, v$1.49
More about Sugar Shack
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pig and Brew

1313 Hull street, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$7.00
More about Pig and Brew

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
