Fried chicken salad in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
SW Fried Chicken Salad$13.00
country fried chicken breast, house made pico de gallo, cheddar,
black beans, fresh avocado & green onion on mixed greens
More about Liberty Public House
Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester

400 Hull St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Footlong Fried Chicken Salad Sub$17.00
We fried a bunch of chicken, and made it into chicken salad, with diced celery and red onion and our homemade ranch in the dressing. Lettuce, tomato & Duke’s mayo
More about Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester
CHICKEN

Hot Chick

7 N. 17th St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, corn, pickled red onions, carrots, mixed cheese and smoky honey mustard dressing.
More about Hot Chick
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad (whole)$14.98
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Tiffany's Food Truck

2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$8.50
More about Tiffany's Food Truck

