Fried chicken salad in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|SW Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.00
country fried chicken breast, house made pico de gallo, cheddar,
black beans, fresh avocado & green onion on mixed greens
Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester
400 Hull St, Richmond
|Footlong Fried Chicken Salad Sub
|$17.00
We fried a bunch of chicken, and made it into chicken salad, with diced celery and red onion and our homemade ranch in the dressing. Lettuce, tomato & Duke’s mayo
Hot Chick
7 N. 17th St, Richmond
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, corn, pickled red onions, carrots, mixed cheese and smoky honey mustard dressing.
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Crispy Chicken Salad (whole)
|$14.98