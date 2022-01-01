Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ice cream in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve fried ice cream

Pepe's image

 

Pepe's

9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Ice Cream$5.50
French vanilla ice cream, fried, covered with crunchy rice crispies, whipped cream and chocolate syrup.
More about Pepe's
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant image

 

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Ice Cream$8.98
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant image

 

Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant

9550 Midlothian Tnpk Suite 204, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Ice Cream$5.50
French vanilla ice cream, fried, covered with crunchy rice crispies, whipped cream and chocolate syrup.
More about Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar image

 

Kahlos Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Ice Cream$4.50
More about Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
Item pic

 

Casa Del Barco

320 South 12th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Ice Cream$7.00
vanilla ice cream, cornflake crust, agave nectar, cinnamon sugar, whipped cream
More about Casa Del Barco

