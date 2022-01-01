Fried ice cream in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve fried ice cream
More about Pepe's
Pepe's
9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond
|Fried Ice Cream
|$5.50
French vanilla ice cream, fried, covered with crunchy rice crispies, whipped cream and chocolate syrup.
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Fried Ice Cream
|$8.98
More about Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant
Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant
9550 Midlothian Tnpk Suite 204, Richmond
|Fried Ice Cream
|$5.50
French vanilla ice cream, fried, covered with crunchy rice crispies, whipped cream and chocolate syrup.