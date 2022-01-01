Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve fried rice

Guandong Fried Rice image

 

Beijing on Grove

5710 Grove Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Guandong Fried Rice$10.00
Traditional Guandong fried rice with peas, carrots, and egg.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Egg, Fish & Soybean
Kimchi Fried Rice$12.00
Guandong fried rice stir-fried with house made kimchi and melted mozzarella.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Egg, Milk, Fish, and Soybean
Jalapeño Fried Rice$10.00
Guandong fried rice stir-fried with fresh jalapeño.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Egg, Fish, and Soybean
More about Beijing on Grove
Banner pic

SUSHI

Lucky AF

3103 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Fried Rice$3.00
More about Lucky AF
Market on Meadow image

 

Market on Meadow

719 N. Meadow Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Fried Rice
Delicious fried rice, Filipino style.
More about Market on Meadow
Foo Fried Rice image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Foo Dog

1537 W. Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3614 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Fried Rice$3.00
Foo Fried Rice$11.00
Edamame, cashews, red pepper, onion, egg and mushrooms in Sambal chili paste
Kimchi Fried Rice$11.00
House kimchi, green beans, carrots, peas, sweet corn, egg and bacon
More about Foo Dog
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Island Shrimp Co.

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

Avg 3.9 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Fried Rice$5.00
Lobster & Shrimp Fried Rice$24.00
grilled lobster tail, shrimp, garlic butter, veggie fried rice, teriyaki sauce, sriracha aioli, baby bok choy
More about Island Shrimp Co.
Item pic

 

FUSION HIBACHI

501 South 5th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$12.00
TRADITIONAL CHICKEN FRIED RICE, GARNISHED WITH PEAS & CARROTS. SEASONED WITH SOY SAUCE & HOUSE SEASONING. SERVED WITH SPRING ROLL, SOY SAUCE & YUM YUM SAUCE
PORK FRIED RICE$12.00
TRADITIONAL PORK FRIED RICE, GARNISHED WITH PEAS & CARROTS. SEASONED WITH SOY SAUCE & HOUSE SEASONING. SERVED WITH SPRING ROLL, SOY SAUCE & YUM YUM SAUCE
SHRIMP FRIED RICE$12.00
TRADITIONAL SHRIMP FRIED RICE, GARNISHED WITH PEAS & CARROTS. SEASONED WITH SOY SAUCE & HOUSE SEASONING. SERVED WITH SPRING ROLL, SOY SAUCE & YUM YUM SAUCE
More about FUSION HIBACHI
Item pic

 

Perch

2918 W. Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Fried Rice$6.00
Garlic, ginger, carrots, celery, onion (gf/vo)
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, shellfish, poultry or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
More about Perch
Item pic

NOODLES

PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia

1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
15. Pan Fried Rice Noode with Seafood Soft/Pho Ap Chao Mem$14.95
Extra Fried Rice/ com chien them$5.00
48. Grilled pork Fried Egg Rice /Com Trung Thit Nuong$12.45
More about PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia
Hatch Local Food Hall image

 

Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester

400 Hull St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cambodian Fried Rice$13.00
More about Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester
Fried Rice image

 

Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice$3.50
Mango Fried Rice$11.00
Black and pinto beans, corn, edamame and diced mango stir fried with a ginger yaki glaze.
Spicy Chorizo Fried Rice$11.00
Bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, edamame, bean sprouts, tomatoes, black and pinto beans, egg and cilantro.
More about Wong Gonzalez
Afton image

 

Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet & Sour Chicken, Fried Rice, Sesame Green Beans, Spring Roll$6.25
More about Afton
New Market image

 

New Market

330 South 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet & Sour Chicken | Vegetable Fried Rice | Sesame Green Beans | Spring Roll$6.25
More about New Market
Item pic

 

LUCKY WHALE

2028 West Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Singapore Fried Rice$12.95
Indonesian Fried Rice (Chicken, Sweet Soy Sauce, Fried Egg)$12.95
More about LUCKY WHALE
Item pic

 

Fat Dragon

1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Free-Style Fried Rice$10.00
A giant portion of our house fried rice. Comes with egg, peas and carrots. Customized to your liking!
Shrimp & Kimchi Fried Rice$15.00
Shrimp, peas, carrots & egg with house made kimchi and creamy melted mozzarella.
Fried Rice$3.00
More about Fat Dragon
Item pic

 

Osaka

5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Fried Rice$14.00
Stir fried rice with egg, onion, and choice of chicken, shrimp, veggies, or tofu. (Beef or Filet Mignon extra charge)
$Side Fried Rice$2.00
A side of fried rice. No substitutions or add ons.
Forbidden Fried Rice$20.00
Nutrient rich black rice, sauteed with red onion, red bell pepper, cilantro, basil, and your choice of chicken or shrimp. Ahi tuna extra.
More about Osaka
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
Side Fried Green Rice$4.50
red bell pepper, scallion, celery
More about Tazza Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Curry Goat

Fish Burritos

Cheese Pizza

Omelettes

Garlic Bread

Fish Tacos

Fried Chicken Salad

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston