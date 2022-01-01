Fried rice in Richmond
Beijing on Grove
5710 Grove Ave, Richmond
|Guandong Fried Rice
|$10.00
Traditional Guandong fried rice with peas, carrots, and egg.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Egg, Fish & Soybean
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$12.00
Guandong fried rice stir-fried with house made kimchi and melted mozzarella.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Egg, Milk, Fish, and Soybean
|Jalapeño Fried Rice
|$10.00
Guandong fried rice stir-fried with fresh jalapeño.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Egg, Fish, and Soybean
Market on Meadow
719 N. Meadow Street, Richmond
|Garlic Fried Rice
Delicious fried rice, Filipino style.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Foo Dog
1537 W. Main St, Richmond
|Side of Fried Rice
|$3.00
|Foo Fried Rice
|$11.00
Edamame, cashews, red pepper, onion, egg and mushrooms in Sambal chili paste
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$11.00
House kimchi, green beans, carrots, peas, sweet corn, egg and bacon
SEAFOOD
Island Shrimp Co.
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$5.00
|Lobster & Shrimp Fried Rice
|$24.00
grilled lobster tail, shrimp, garlic butter, veggie fried rice, teriyaki sauce, sriracha aioli, baby bok choy
FUSION HIBACHI
501 South 5th Street, Richmond
|CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$12.00
TRADITIONAL CHICKEN FRIED RICE, GARNISHED WITH PEAS & CARROTS. SEASONED WITH SOY SAUCE & HOUSE SEASONING. SERVED WITH SPRING ROLL, SOY SAUCE & YUM YUM SAUCE
|PORK FRIED RICE
|$12.00
TRADITIONAL PORK FRIED RICE, GARNISHED WITH PEAS & CARROTS. SEASONED WITH SOY SAUCE & HOUSE SEASONING. SERVED WITH SPRING ROLL, SOY SAUCE & YUM YUM SAUCE
|SHRIMP FRIED RICE
|$12.00
TRADITIONAL SHRIMP FRIED RICE, GARNISHED WITH PEAS & CARROTS. SEASONED WITH SOY SAUCE & HOUSE SEASONING. SERVED WITH SPRING ROLL, SOY SAUCE & YUM YUM SAUCE
Perch
2918 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Garlic Fried Rice
|$6.00
Garlic, ginger, carrots, celery, onion (gf/vo)
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, shellfish, poultry or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
NOODLES
PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia
1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond
|15. Pan Fried Rice Noode with Seafood Soft/Pho Ap Chao Mem
|$14.95
|Extra Fried Rice/ com chien them
|$5.00
|48. Grilled pork Fried Egg Rice /Com Trung Thit Nuong
|$12.45
Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester
400 Hull St, Richmond
|Cambodian Fried Rice
|$13.00
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Fried Rice
|$3.50
|Mango Fried Rice
|$11.00
Black and pinto beans, corn, edamame and diced mango stir fried with a ginger yaki glaze.
|Spicy Chorizo Fried Rice
|$11.00
Bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, edamame, bean sprouts, tomatoes, black and pinto beans, egg and cilantro.
Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
|Sweet & Sour Chicken, Fried Rice, Sesame Green Beans, Spring Roll
|$6.25
New Market
330 South 4th St, Richmond
|Sweet & Sour Chicken | Vegetable Fried Rice | Sesame Green Beans | Spring Roll
|$6.25
LUCKY WHALE
2028 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Singapore Fried Rice
|$12.95
|Indonesian Fried Rice (Chicken, Sweet Soy Sauce, Fried Egg)
|$12.95
Fat Dragon
1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond
|Free-Style Fried Rice
|$10.00
A giant portion of our house fried rice. Comes with egg, peas and carrots. Customized to your liking!
|Shrimp & Kimchi Fried Rice
|$15.00
Shrimp, peas, carrots & egg with house made kimchi and creamy melted mozzarella.
|Fried Rice
|$3.00
Osaka
5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico
|Spinach Fried Rice
|$14.00
Stir fried rice with egg, onion, and choice of chicken, shrimp, veggies, or tofu. (Beef or Filet Mignon extra charge)
|$Side Fried Rice
|$2.00
A side of fried rice. No substitutions or add ons.
|Forbidden Fried Rice
|$20.00
Nutrient rich black rice, sauteed with red onion, red bell pepper, cilantro, basil, and your choice of chicken or shrimp. Ahi tuna extra.
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond
|Side Fried Green Rice
|$4.50
red bell pepper, scallion, celery