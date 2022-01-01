Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve fritters

Irie Ting image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Irie Ting

100 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2025 reviews)
Takeout
Waah Gwaan Saltfish Fritters$6.50
More about Irie Ting
Bar Solita image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bar Solita

123 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Zuchinni Fritters$9.00
crispy breaded zucchini with lemon aioli
More about Bar Solita
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Sugar Shack - Lombardy

1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND

Avg 4.5 (1371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Fritter, v$3.19
Apple Fritter, vgf$3.25
Caramel Apple Fritter, v$3.49
More about Sugar Shack - Lombardy
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 2

2016 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BLACK BEAN FRITTERS$6.00
crispy & bite sized, served with chipotle aioli
More about Station 2
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Zucchini Potato Fritters$9.00
Succotash, Pepper Jelly (v)
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Camel

1621 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (697 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Artichoke Fritters$8.99
Garlic and parsley marinated artichoke hearts, panko breaded and friend, served with a lemon wedge and roasted red pepper ketchup.
More about The Camel
Carena's Jamaican Grille image

 

Carena's Jamaican Grille

7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Conch Fritters$9.00
More about Carena's Jamaican Grille
Item pic

 

Sugar Shack

1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*GF* Apple Fritter, vgf$3.00
Apple Fritter, vgf$3.00
Caramel Apple Fritter, v$3.79
More about Sugar Shack
Oak & Apple image

 

Oak & Apple

1814 E. Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Corn Fritters (4)$5.00
SWEET CORN FRITTERS$7.00
Served with sambal jelly and pimento cheese
(Vegetarian)
More about Oak & Apple

