Fritters in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve fritters
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Waah Gwaan Saltfish Fritters
|$6.50
PIZZA • TAPAS
Bar Solita
123 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Zuchinni Fritters
|$9.00
crispy breaded zucchini with lemon aioli
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Sugar Shack - Lombardy
1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND
|Apple Fritter, v
|$3.19
|Apple Fritter, vgf
|$3.25
|Caramel Apple Fritter, v
|$3.49
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 2
2016 East Main St, Richmond
|BLACK BEAN FRITTERS
|$6.00
crispy & bite sized, served with chipotle aioli
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Zucchini Potato Fritters
|$9.00
Succotash, Pepper Jelly (v)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Camel
1621 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Artichoke Fritters
|$8.99
Garlic and parsley marinated artichoke hearts, panko breaded and friend, served with a lemon wedge and roasted red pepper ketchup.
Carena's Jamaican Grille
7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield
|Conch Fritters
|$9.00
Sugar Shack
1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield
|*GF* Apple Fritter, vgf
|$3.00
|Apple Fritter, vgf
|$3.00
|Caramel Apple Fritter, v
|$3.79