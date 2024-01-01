Fudge in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve fudge
More about 521 Biscuits & Waffles
WAFFLES
521 Biscuits & Waffles
521 E Main St, Richmond
|Creamy Chocolate Fudge Protein Shake
|$2.50
Gluten free, Grass fed protein
- No soy, carrageenan free
- Contains milk
More about Station 2
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 2
2016 East Main St, Richmond
|DARK CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIE
|$7.00
a vegan brownie served with Homestead Creamery chocolate ice cream -
*V.O.* - let us know if you'd like them vegan (without the ice cream) under "Special Requests"
More about Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Hot Fudge Walnut Brownie
|$10.95
warm w vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate, and caramel sauce
More about Sweet Spot Ice Cream Cafe
Sweet Spot Ice Cream Cafe
6 N 18th St, Richmond
|Vanilla Fudge
|$0.00
Creamy Vanilla ice cream swirled with a rich chocolate fudge.
|Kahula Almond Fudge
|$0.00
Kahlua ice cream swirled with chocolate fudge & whole roasted almonds.
|Peanut Butter Fudge
|$0.00
Rich, thick fudge swirled in Peanut Butter ice cream.