Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve garden salad

Irie Ting image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Irie Ting

100 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2025 reviews)
Takeout
Bolt Garden Salad$8.00
More about Irie Ting
Pop's Market image

 

Pop's Market

415 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad$7.50
cucumbers, carrot, tomato, bell pepper, and red onion over mixed field greens
More about Pop's Market
Village Garden Tomato Salad image

 

Heritage

1627 West Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Village Garden Tomato Salad$12.00
ricotta salata, pickled green tomato, green goddess
More about Heritage
Belmont Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Belmont Pizzeria

602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (81 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sm. Garden Salad$5.00
Lg. Garden Salad$7.00
More about Belmont Pizzeria
Jamaica House Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Jamaica House Restaurant

416 West Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$4.00
More about Jamaica House Restaurant
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Garden Salad$3.50
Fresh Garden Salad with Shrimp$12.00
Grilled shrimp, tomato, cucumber, carrots, romaine with your choice of dressing.
Fresh Garden Salad with Chicken$10.50
Grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, carrots, romaine with your choice of dressing.
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND image

 

Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND

5625 West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LARGE GARDEN SALAD$8.95
Crisp greens, cucumber, onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese.
More about Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cheddar Jackson

522 N 2nd St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Pasta Salad (V)$3.00
More about Cheddar Jackson

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Filet Mignon

Hibachi Steaks

Chicken Salad

Tarts

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Carrot Cake

Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston