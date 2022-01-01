Garden salad in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Irie Ting
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Bolt Garden Salad
|$8.00
More about Pop's Market
Pop's Market
415 East Grace Street, Richmond
|Garden Salad
|$7.50
cucumbers, carrot, tomato, bell pepper, and red onion over mixed field greens
More about Heritage
Heritage
1627 West Main Street, Richmond
|Village Garden Tomato Salad
|$12.00
ricotta salata, pickled green tomato, green goddess
More about Belmont Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Belmont Pizzeria
602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond
|Sm. Garden Salad
|$5.00
|Lg. Garden Salad
|$7.00
More about Jamaica House Restaurant
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Jamaica House Restaurant
416 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Garden Salad
|$4.00
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Mini Garden Salad
|$3.50
|Fresh Garden Salad with Shrimp
|$12.00
Grilled shrimp, tomato, cucumber, carrots, romaine with your choice of dressing.
|Fresh Garden Salad with Chicken
|$10.50
Grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, carrots, romaine with your choice of dressing.
More about Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
5625 West Broad Street, Henrico
|LARGE GARDEN SALAD
|$8.95
Crisp greens, cucumber, onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese.