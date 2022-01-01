Green beans in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve green beans
Beijing on Grove
5710 Grove Ave, Richmond
|Green Bean
|$8.00
Fresh green beans stir fried with garlic, minced onion and soy sauce.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Soybean
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Green Beans
|$4.95
The Savory Grain
2043 W Broad St, Richmond
|French Green Beans w/Cherry Tomatoes
|$6.00
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Sauteed Green Beans
|$2.95
The Pitts BBQ Food Truck
Richmond, Richmond
|Green Beans 1 pound
|$7.00
Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
|Shrimp Fried Rice | Sesame Green Beans | Spring Roll
|$6.25
Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn
1700 Willow Lawn Drive, Henrico
|Green Beans
Chilled sesame green beans with toasted sesame seeds, lemon, garlic and spices.
Fat Dragon
1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond
|Green Bean Stir Fry
|$9.00
Fresh green beans stir fried with garlic, minced onion, soy sauce and additional spices.