Grilled chicken in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve grilled chicken
JewFro
1721 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Peri-Peri Grilled Chicken
|$23.00
South African Peri-Peri grilled half chicken with coconut sauce, cous cous and israeli salad
SUSHI
Lucky AF
3103 W Leigh St, Richmond
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$7.00
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$10.00
Grilled chicken breast with your choice of steamed veggies or white rice.
Get both for $2.00 more!
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Grilled Chicken Melt
|$14.00
Pimento Cheese, Fried Onions, Pickled Cabbage, Worcestershire Aioli
|Grilled Chicken
|$4.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
1600 W Cary St, Richmond
|Grilled Chicken & Arugula Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken over baby arugula, grapes, walnuts, shaved Parmesan, red onion, and grape tomatoes. Served with Red Wine Vinaigrette.
NOODLES
PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia
1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond
|52. Grilled chicken with steam rice and salad, fish sauce/ Com Ga Nuong
|$15.45
Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina
11 W Broad Street, Richmond
|Grilled Seasoned Chicken Fajita
|$16.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Belmont Pizzeria
602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond
|6in Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|Grilled Chicken Roll
|$11.00
|12in Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$7.00
Two tacos with grilled chicken with Malay salsa, fajita veggies and cashews.
The Hill Cafe
2800 E Broad St, Richmond
|1 Pc Grilled Chicken
|$4.00
|Add Grilled Chicken
|$4.00
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Lettuce & Tomato
|$8.00
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
5625 West Broad Street, Henrico
|GRILL CHICKEN
|$10.50
Grilled chicken breast with provolone cheese on a bun served with lettuce, tomato, and our HOUSE MADE honey mustard sauce.
Frank's Ristorante Italiano
3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond
|Grilled Chicken Club Everything
|$8.00
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
718 N 23rd St, Richmond
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.65
|Grilled Chicken
|$3.65
PIE 314
423 N 18th St, Richmond
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.99
|Charcoal Grilled Chicken sandwich
|$9.99
Manchester's Table
201 W 7th St, Richmond
|Lemon-Basil Grilled Chicken
|$5.00
|Polenta Bowl with Lemon Basil Grilled Chicken
|$12.00
Lemon-basil grilled chicken, roasted garlic polenta,, spicy tomato sauce with olives, capers, shaved parmesan. Served with focaccia
Four Brothers Bistro & Grill
711 N Lombardy St A, Richmond
|Grilled Chicken Pita
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Pita
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Grilled Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Brioche Bun
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$9.00
choice of 2 sides
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad *gfo
|$8.00
no side