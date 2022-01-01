Grilled chicken in Richmond

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

JewFro image

 

JewFro

1721 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peri-Peri Grilled Chicken$23.00
South African Peri-Peri grilled half chicken with coconut sauce, cous cous and israeli salad
More about JewFro
Banner pic

SUSHI

Lucky AF

3103 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Grilled Chicken$7.00
Grilled Chicken Breast$10.00
Grilled chicken breast with your choice of steamed veggies or white rice.
Get both for $2.00 more!
More about Lucky AF
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Melt$14.00
Pimento Cheese, Fried Onions, Pickled Cabbage, Worcestershire Aioli
Grilled Chicken$4.00
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer

1600 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Arugula Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken over baby arugula, grapes, walnuts, shaved Parmesan, red onion, and grape tomatoes. Served with Red Wine Vinaigrette.
More about The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
Item pic

NOODLES

PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia

1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
52. Grilled chicken with steam rice and salad, fish sauce/ Com Ga Nuong$15.45
More about PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia
Main pic

 

Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina

11 W Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Seasoned Chicken Fajita$16.00
More about Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina
Belmont Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Belmont Pizzeria

602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (81 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6in Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Roll$11.00
12in Grilled Chicken Sandwich
More about Belmont Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tacos$7.00
Two tacos with grilled chicken with Malay salsa, fajita veggies and cashews.
More about Wong Gonzalez
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
1 Pc Grilled Chicken$4.00
Add Grilled Chicken$4.00
More about The Hill Cafe
Item pic

CHICKEN

Hot Chick

7 N. 17th St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Grilled Chicken$6.00
More about Hot Chick
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Lettuce & Tomato$8.00
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND image

 

Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND

5625 West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRILL CHICKEN$10.50
Grilled chicken breast with provolone cheese on a bun served with lettuce, tomato, and our HOUSE MADE honey mustard sauce.
More about Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
Frank's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Frank's Ristorante Italiano

3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Club Everything$8.00
More about Frank's Ristorante Italiano
Postbellum image

SANDWICHES

Postbellum

1323 W Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (2169 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Postbellum
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar image

 

Kahlos Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.65
Grilled Chicken$3.65
More about Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
PIE 314 image

 

PIE 314

423 N 18th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
Charcoal Grilled Chicken sandwich$9.99
More about PIE 314
Item pic

 

Manchester's Table

201 W 7th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon-Basil Grilled Chicken$5.00
Polenta Bowl with Lemon Basil Grilled Chicken$12.00
Lemon-basil grilled chicken, roasted garlic polenta,, spicy tomato sauce with olives, capers, shaved parmesan. Served with focaccia
More about Manchester's Table
Item pic

 

Four Brothers Bistro & Grill

711 N Lombardy St A, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Pita$8.99
Grilled Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Pita
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Grilled Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Brioche Bun
More about Four Brothers Bistro & Grill
Osaka image

 

Osaka

5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Grilled Chicken$10.00
More about Osaka
Toast New American Gastropub image

 

Toast New American Gastropub

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast$9.00
choice of 2 sides
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad *gfo$8.00
no side
More about Toast New American Gastropub
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Millie's Diner

2603 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chipotle-marinated Chicken Sandwich$12.00
With lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun
More about Millie's Diner

